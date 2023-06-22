Pixel vs iPhone: Google makes fun of Apple in five videos

Google mocks Apple in a series of commercials (five) published on the YouTube channel of Made by Google. Protagonists some nice videos of about 1 minute the Pixel smartphones and what is evidently perceived as the most difficult rival, the iPhone. Countryside #BestPhonesForever proposes the iPhone as a project that was once on top of the others but that lately has ended up liking it too much, falling behind, at stake.

Judging by the views, the videos are having a lot of success: the first uploaded to the channel is Plateau which has accumulated almost 2 million clicks in not even a day, the last one starring Pixel Fold at the time of writing is just over 140 thousand, but in between there are three videos with an average of 1.3 million views. A detail, small but rather significant: the dialogues of the iPhone (a 14 Pro Max covered by a cover, you can guess from the first video, Plateau) were dubbed by a fairly robotic voice, for those of the Pixels a real voice actress seems to have been summoned .

THE VIDEOS

Plateau

In Plateau iPhone and Pixel 7 Pro observe a canyon from above, and iPhone confesses to the Pixel that it is feeling the weight of the years:

Since I turned 14 I started to see things differently. When I was your age – he tells the Pixel – people showed me to friends… They still do – try to cheer up the Pixel – you’re a legend

But it’s not the same anymore. To make Apple’s smartphone sad are people’s compliments on the photos of the top of the range Google, so this one offers to improve the shots: “We won’t tell anyone”, assures the Pixel, but the iPhone is inconsolable and lists astrophotography, Call Assist, 30x zoom, all functions “that I will never have”, he blurts out with his friend. “I’m jealous of your artificial intelligence”, says iPhone before running out of battery. “Quick! Someone Bring a Lightning Charger”is the Pixel’s latest tease.

Seeing Stars

In Seeing Stars iPhone and Pixel 7 Pro are eyes (three each) turned to the sky to look at the stars at night. Pixel says he sees thousands of them, between nebulae and galaxies he is spoiled for choice, iPhone instead is perplexed. The secret is in the astrophotography mode that has been on Google smartphones since the days of Pixel 4, but the proud iPhone doesn’t give up and starts taking pictures with the flash next to an astonished Pixel 7 Pro.

Sketchy WiFi

In Sketchy WiFi iPhone and Pixel 7 Pro are connected to a public Wi-Fi network. The iPhone is panicked by hackers, and thinks it’s welcome by advising the Pixel 7 Pro to leave the network. However, he doesn’t know that Google’s smartphone has its own free VPN for those with a Google One subscription, and since March even the cheapest plans (including the Basic at 1.99 euros per month in Italy) include Google’s VPN.

Lifesaver

In Lifesaver iPhone and Pixel 7 Pro are on the beach, but the first one is dead and can’t respond to the invitation to take photos. Pixel Fold then saves the life of iPhone by passing it some of its battery power with Battery Share: “Thanks for keeping me refreshed, I didn’t even know stuff like this was possible”says Apple’s smartphone.

Opening Up

In Opening Up there’s an iPhone and a Pixel Fold at sunset. The Pixel Fold is closed at first, it looks like a traditional smartphone, so the commercial plays on the fact that the iPhone, after having formulated a series of hypotheses about Pixel functions it would like but doesn’t have, cannot even imagine which may be that something of “totally new” that Google’s product must reveal to him. When it opens to show him the huge internal display, the iPhone won’t stand the amazement.