Pixel Thoughts, an app to help you reduce your stress levels

When you have problems related to stress or anxiety, you have to say beforehand that the best thing will always be to go to a psychologist or the relevant professionals that help treat these conditions.

That said, today there are many apps that probably do not prescribe the same thing as a psychologist, but sure they can help you lower your stress levels in those complicated moments that you have.

In fact, we will be talking on this occasion about a specific application, which is called Pixel Thoughts and promises to make you feel calm and relaxed in just 60 seconds.

It is a great promise, especially if we take into account that it is a very personal issue and that everything depends on the situation. This can range from the common work stress that affects more people every dayschool intensity or interpersonal tensions.

With little, Pixel Thoughts manages to lower stress levels in less than a minute

Stay relaxed with Pixel Thoughts

Because of this, there are applications like Pixel Thoughts that seek us to settle down in those moments of tension. How do they do it? Easy, they use relaxing music and motivational messages that as the seconds go by, these will make you feel more connected to the moment while at the same time letting the stress go.

The combination of calm colors, slowly moving particles and an aura of complete tranquility is what you will find in Pixel Thoughts, and that’s basically it, so we can not say that it is a site of the most worked or with leftover material.

Although the platform shows the instructions to follow in English, you can activate the google translate to be your interpreter in case you don’t know what it says on the screen.

It is available for Android mobiles in the Play Store and You can also access the official website from your computer, so if at this moment you find yourself at a point where you are close to exploding, you can choose to use this tool that has every intention of making you feel better. However, as we recommend at the beginning, the most sensible thing is to seek help from a professional.

