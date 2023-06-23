pixel tablet with original stylus and keyboard: new confirmation

- Advertisement -

When Google presented the Pixel Tablet on May 10th, most of the audience expected the announcement of original accessories dedicated to it (apart from the dock), primarily stylus and keyboard. So, as we well know, it was not. For both there are no compatibility problems, allo support is provided for the stylus USI 2.0 standards and for the keyboard there are many solutions integrated into a protective case.

Assuming that the is fully compatible with third-party styluses and keyboards, the question is, will Google ever offer a his nib it’s a her keyboard? At the moment there is no official answer, but the clues lead us to think that yes, we may soon have news on original accessories for the Mountain View tablet. In fact, after the clues hidden in the third beta of Android 14, new confirmations arrive.

PixelSetupWizardOverlay a URL that sends to the latest version of the Pixel Retail Demo app (the one used in stores to show the main features and functions of the device). Well, in the latest version of the app in the strings of code appear “Keyboard for Pixel Tablet” And “Pen for Pixel Tablet“.

Unfortunately there are no accompanying images, but the fact that Google has included the two products in the demo app must be considered confirmation of their existence.