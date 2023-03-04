Pixel Tablet appears during presentation of new Google Keep widget

A new appearance of Google’s Pixel Tablet may have been announced during the presentation of a new Google Keep widget. The screenshot was shared by Google developers.

The representation can be of any Android tablet, but the presence of some clearly typical Pixel Launcher graphics (At A Glance widget, search bar in the dock, six icons in the dock, even the bird-themed wallpaper as seen on Pixel 7 and 7 Pro) hint at the long-awaited product.

From the released image, there is no way to know if there will be major technical advances in the device. But regarding Keep’s novelty, the single note widget will allow you to add a specific note to the home screen, which will make it much easier for those people who, for example, want to check appointments for the day and shopping lists.