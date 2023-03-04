5G News
Pixel Tablet appears during presentation of new Google Keep widget

By Abraham
Pixel Tablet appears during presentation of new Google Keep widget
A new appearance of Google’s Pixel Tablet may have been announced during the presentation of a new Google Keep widget. The screenshot was shared by Google developers.

The representation can be of any Android tablet, but the presence of some clearly typical Pixel Launcher graphics (At A Glance widget, search bar in the dock, six icons in the dock, even the bird-themed wallpaper as seen on Pixel 7 and 7 Pro) hint at the long-awaited product.

From the released image, there is no way to know if there will be major technical advances in the device. But regarding Keep’s novelty, the single note widget will allow you to add a specific note to the home screen, which will make it much easier for those people who, for example, want to check appointments for the day and shopping lists.


The widget supports Material You’s dynamic theme and notes created collaboratively by multiple users. The rollout of the update has already started and should take a few weeks to complete on Android version 5.23.082.01.90although as is often the case, server-side activation may also be required.

Among the rumors, the discussion is that the Pixel Tablet is already finished, but its launch has been postponed by Google several times to guarantee a high quality standard, in addition to the influences and economic crises caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Internal sources indicate that there will be a device-related presentation at a conference by mid-May.

