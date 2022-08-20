Pixel phone users report problem with wireless charging after Android 13 arrives

Android 13 was released by Google last Monday (15), as the new generation of the company’s mobile operating system, being announced with more customization options, security, spatial audio mode and other news that are not available in the next generation. past the software. As usual, as it belongs to the developer, the line was the first to receive this new version, however, owners of some models are reporting that wireless began to have s after the device was updated, suggesting it was a defect. related to the system.

According to posts made on Reddit, the flaw appears to specifically affect the Pixel 6., Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL models, which since the update are unable to use the wireless charger. In one of the publications it is mentioned that the charges for a few minutes and then displays the following warning “not charging”. - Advertisement - As the portal speculates 9to5Google, this bug may be related to the power management mode used in Android 13, limiting the charging power without recharging the device. Fortunately, smartphone owners with this issue can still resort to wired charging which continues to work normally.

For now, Google has not yet recognized the defect and there is no prediction of when this may happen. Until then, it is recommended that Pixel 4 and 4 XL owners downgrade the system to Android 12, an option that is not available for the latest generation and must await an emergency update. This is not the first time Pixel phones have been plagued with bugs after updating to the company’s current software version. Android 12, for example, caused numerous problems on the devices until it was stabilized by Google, a situation that will apparently be repeated in the new generation.