Pixel Pass in Europe, here we are: registered trademark for the all in one subscription

By: Abraham

Date:

The European debut of Pixel Pass it’s really close. Google has filed the Pixel Pass brand with the European patent office (EUIPO): now, therefore, the arrival of the subscription service all in one it comes down to a matter of time. Via the “if” together with the conditionals in short, especially in light of the fact that it is not a “physical” product therefore also simple enough to pass across the Atlantic.

Pixel Pass is just a single subscription to several of the paid services of the Google ecosystem. It debuted last October 19 together with the Google Pixel 6 and Pro variant. The failure to arrive in Europe has never had an official explanation, but with the new Pixels distributed in a handful of countries of the Old Continent it was also understandable the choice to move the debut later, when it would have been possible to produce an adequate number of Pixels to satisfy the other European markets as well, thus expanding the potential audience of the “aggregator” subscription.

Google Pixel 6 74.8 x 158.6 x 8.9 mm
6.4 inches – 2400×1080 px		 Google Pixel 6 Pro 75.9 x 163.9 x 8.9 mm
6.7 inches – 3120×1440 px

 

Now that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro distribution is a little wider – they have been for a few days now also available in Italy – here is that Google, with the registration of the trademark in the offices of the EUIPO, warms up the engines for the launch of Pixel Pass. We are at the preliminary stages, so it is not yet known the monthly cost: it is to be hoped that at least it reflects the figures requested in the USA, where Pixel Pass for Pixel 6 costs 45 dollars a month while the one for the Pro variant is offered at 55 dollars a month.

PIXEL PASS, WHAT IS INCLUDED

By subscribing to Pixel Pass they are obtained (in the USA, but we imagine / hopefully also in Europe):

  • Google One200 GB per month of cloud storage
  • YouTube Premium
  • YouTube Music Premium
  • Google Play Passa subscription all you can play which allows you to download the hundreds of games and apps included
  • Preferred Care insurance for any faults on the device
  • Possibility of barter of your smartphone: the evaluation is deducted from the monthly Pixel Pass
  • Possibility of substitute the Pixel each two years

 

  • Google Pixel 6 Pro is available online from Bpm power to 862 euros or from eBay to 949 euros.
  • Google Pixel 6 is available online from Bpm power to 611 euros or from eBay to 679 euros.

Available on: Pixel 6 Pro at 950 euros and Pixel 6 at 646 euros. (Update of February 09, 2022, 10:42 am)

Abraham

Pixel Pass in Europe, here we are: registered trademark for the all in one subscription

