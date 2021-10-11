Pixel Pass, Google’s new alternative to Apple services

With the Pixel 6 around the corner, it seems that Google would be preparing another big surprise for its next event, with the rumored announcement of a new subscription package called “Pixel Pass”, which would combine a new Pixel device with an extended warranty and premium subscriptions for various Google services.

Shared as part of the long thread of leaks Posted by Brandon Lee on Twitter, the final price of the Pixel Pass is not yet clear, although the documents already anticipate a large part of what we can expect from the service.

Pixel Pass: This appears to be a blend of the iPhone upgrade plan where you can get a new phone every year and the Apple One Subscription. Contains YouTube Premium, Google One, Play Pass, extended warranty, and is associated with Google Fi.# pixel6 #teampixel pic.twitter.com/iU7VTc16vS – M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) October 10, 2021

As this leak points out, Pixel Pass appears to combine elements of Apple’s iPhone upgrade program (which offers an iPhone via monthly subscription payments along with an extended warranty) and its Apple One subscription service package. Pixel Pass could be introduced as a way to simplify access to all these services, in addition to offering this same extended warranty service.

Based on the docs, it appears that Pixel Pass will combine up to four subscriptions: YouTube Premium or YouTube Music, Google One, Play Pass and Google Fi. These services cover video and music streaming, cloud storage, an application subscription package, and mobile network coverage. So, obviously, Pixel Pass will mean a discount compared to paying for services individuallyAlthough there is currently no indication of how much the Pixel Pass could cost.

However, what never ceases to amaze us is the absence of a mention of Google Stadia, its cloud game streaming service.

Although we cannot ignore the fact that it is not mentioned in which Pixel phones this service will begin to be offered, the fact that it is mentioned in the Pixel 6’s own leak thread, and the imminent arrival of the next event on October 19 undoubtedly point for Pixel Pass to be featured as an accompaniment to this new flagship smartphone from Google.