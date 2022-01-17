Pixel Notepad, Google’s folding will cost less than the Galaxy Fold | Rumor

The first folding device with a flexible screen from the Mountain View house was recently spotted in Geekbench and left traces in the Android 12L beta 2. To lengthen the trail of rumors about the future Pixel smartphone, colleagues from 9to5Google, providing new details on the possible commercial name It is on price .

Until now the smartphone has been identified as “Pixel Fold”, but it could arrive on the market under the name of “ Pixel Notepad “. Google would also have considered the possibility of calling it” Pixel Logbook “, even if at the moment this solution seems to have been discarded. There will be time to confirm the name of the product, but it is clear that Google will also differentiate it from nominal point of view from what can be considered the competitor par excellence, the Galaxy Fold from Samsung.

Compared to the latest generation of the leaflet of the South Korean giant Pixel Fold / Notepad will have a non-negligible advantage: it will cost less. The source contacted by 9to5Google does not give the exact figure, but points out that it will be less than $ 1,799 required for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with 256GB of storage (remember that in Italy the launch price was 1,849 euros).

To spoil the picture a little is the further indiscretion on distribution which – as often happens with Google products – it will initially launch in the US market to then expand into other markets, according to deadlines yet to be defined. Finally, according to the latest rumors, the Pixel Fold / Notepad will be characterized by a form factor more similar to the Oppo Find N than to Samsung’s Fold 3, therefore a device with a body a little wider and less extended vertically than the proposal by Samsung.

No news regarding the debut date that could take place in the second half of the year.