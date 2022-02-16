Pixel Notepad: Google’s foldable will arrive in Q4 2022 (and will be in good company)

The Google leaflet returns to the center of new rumors spread by an often reliable source. Ross YoungCEO of DSCC, points out that the device is still in development and that the production of the flexible screen that will equip it will start in the third quarter of 2022, in view of the launch scheduled for the following quarter. The presentation could take place in October, given that more or less in the same period Google should introduce the stable version of Android 13 (DP1 is available a few days ago).

Welcome news for a project not completely canceled, but temporarily paused – Young confirms that Google in recent months has revoked the orders for components dedicated to the device which, according to the original project, should have debuted in the fourth quarter of 2021. The smartphone will therefore arrive about a year later than originally planneda period that the Mountain View house could exploit to refine it from the point of view of hardware and software, making it more able to face a competition that will certainly not stand by and watch.

THE COMPETITION WILL NOT STAY TO WATCH

Yes, because the same source adds interesting details about leaflets coming in the next few months. The list includes well-known names in the smartphone market, which will continue to explore the emerging market segment (or prepare for the absolute debut in the sector). According to information released by Young:

Oppo after Find N, it will launch its second leaflet

after Find N, it will launch its second leaflet I live is developing two smartphones with flexible screens

is developing two smartphones with flexible screens Xiaomi a new leaflet is working (could the clamshell be the protagonist of recent rumors?)

a new leaflet is working (could the clamshell be the protagonist of recent rumors?) Apple is… thinking about leaflets, the source says verbatim. It is therefore not certain that Apple’s proposal will arrive by the end of the year, but evidently from the parts of Cupertino the possibility of launching the much talked about iPhone with flexible screen is being evaluated more carefully.

To these names must be added that of Samsung, always at the forefront of the sector that will certainly renew its offer during the year with the heirs of Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. In other words, it is important for Google to arrive with a product that is immediately able to offer valid reasons to prefer it to that of companies that have been engaged in this specific market for a longer time. The lower price of the Galaxy Fold could be a good starting point.