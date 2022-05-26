Pixel Notepad delayed again, Google foldable won’t arrive until 2023 according to leaks

This 2022 is going to be one of the most important years of Google. The Pixel family is growing with new and more types of devices. In the remainder of the year the company is going to put on sale the Pixel 6a, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel Buds Pro, the Pixel Watch and the Pixel Tablet, but there is a device that has not yet been officially announced it seems that we will not see this year.

This is the Pixel Fold or Pixel Notepad, Google’s first foldable that seems to has suffered a new delay. At the end of last year it was leaked that Google canceled its launch during the first half of the year and now it seems that too has canceled its launch during the second half of 2022.

No Pixel Notepad until 2023

According to sources familiar with the design of the PixelNotepad looks like the first google foldable continues to fail to meet company expectations. According to the leak, the device is still not good enough to be able to launch it on the market.

It is also rumored that samsung-display It would not currently be able to supply Google with the honeycombs as it would currently be busy delivering the foldable screens for the new Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4.

Ross YoungCEO of the consulting firm Display Supply Chain Consultants and a well-known Samsung mobile leaker, has suggested that the Pixel Notepad would not reach the market until the spring 2023with which it would still take a year for the first Google folding to see the light if it does not suffer further delays.

In early fall there will be a new Google event in which the company will announce the features, price and release date of the new Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch and Pixel Tablet. At that event, Google was expected to surprise announce its first foldable.

