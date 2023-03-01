Pixel Fold or Pixel 7a? Google is about to launch a new smartphone on the market

According to Android Police, the US telecom regulator has approved the release of a Google smartphone. The latter should therefore soon be offered for sale in the land of Uncle Sam, but we do not know if it will be the highly anticipated Pixel Fold or the no less desirable Pixel 7a.

Google has filed compliance requests for model numbers such as GWKK3, GHL1X, G0DZQ or G82U8. According to our colleagues, the report suggests that all devices share one circuit board, and that at least one of them will support 5G mmWave. But which Pixel models are these?

Difficult in these conditions to express the slightest opinion. We can only imagine that it is more likely the Pixel 7a, if only because the manufacture of the screen for Google’s foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold, is more complex and longer. Rumor has it that the slab will only leave the factories from the third quarter of 2023.

The Pixel 7a or the Pixel Fold will very soon be offered on American soil

The production process of Pixel 7a is, on the other hand, much better controlled, because its design should be very close to the Pixel 7. Everything leads us to believe that it will not, at least in appearance, bring any upheaval compared to its predecessor. Why change a winning team? We said it in our columns, the Pixel 6a is a small smartphone that has almost everything of a big one.

Famous Youtuber Dave2D unveiled the Pixel Fold from every angle. The design of Google’s foldable smartphone therefore has almost no secrets for anyone. It would seem that the company has made aesthetic choices to reduce production costs. That said, the device could be offered for the same price as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4. We can reasonably think that despite a less attractive design, the difference with other phones of this type will be at the level of internal components, functionality or user experience.

Source : Android Police