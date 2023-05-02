Pixel Fold, one week to the announcement: press images and technical data sheet

- Advertisement -

Pixel Fold will be officially announced on May 10 during the Google I / O 2023 event dedicated to developers. Particular attention will be paid to the hardware this year, as the Pixel Tablet – seen fleetingly last year – and Pixel 7a are also expected on the same day. However, the latest information published on the net concerns the leaflet, the first of the brand and ready to compete with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and with all the other leaflets on the market.

Starting from certification recently received by the FCC: the smartphone G9FPL inserted in the database it corresponds in fact to the foldable of Google and the bureaucratic procedure can in principle be defined concluded. Evan Blass has released a series of unedited rendered images and various technical details that allow us to appreciate the leaflet from different angles and to know its characteristics even more in detail. We take advantage of this information provided by the leaker to take stock of the situation by summarizing the specifications.

Google Pixel Fold has a 5.8 inch skirt OLED with 17.4:9 ratio, 1080×2092 resolution, 408ppi, 1,550nit peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate with Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Inside the folding display is a 7.6 inch OLED with 6:5 ratio, 1840×2208 resolution, 308ppi, 1.450nit peak and refresh rate up to 120Hz. In this case, protection is guaranteed by a thin layer of plastic.

Under the body there are the Tensor G2 processor and the security co-processor Titan M2, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal memory, 5G connectivity and a battery of 4,821mAh with 30W fast charging. As for the photographic sector, on the back we find three cameras respectively from 48MP (principal), 10.8MP (ultra wide angle) e 10.8MP (tele), the internal front cam is from 8MP and the outer one is from 9.5MP. The colors are two: Obsidian and Porcelain.

SUMMARY OF FEATURES

display: External: OLED 5.8″ 1080-2092, 17.4:9, 408ppi, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,550nit peak, Gorilla Glass Victus internal: OLED 7.6″ 1840×2208, 6:5, 380ppi, 120Hz refresh rate, 1.450nit peak, protective plastic

processor: Google Tensor G2

Google Tensor G2 coprocessor: Titan M2

Titan M2 memory: 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM 256/512GB internal UFS 3.1

connectivity: 5G, USB-C 3.2 gen2

5G, USB-C 3.2 gen2 resistence: IPX8

IPX8 cameras: rear: Main 48MP, quad-pixel with 0.8um pixel size, 1/2″ sensor, f/1.7, FOV 82° 10.8MP ultra wide angle, 1.25um pixels, 1/3″ sensor, f/2.2, FOV 121.1° 10.8MP telephoto, dual-pixel with 1.22um pixel size, 1/3.1″ sensor, f/3.05, FOV 21.9°, 5x optical zoom internal front: 8MP, 1.12um pixels, f/2.0, FOV 84° external front: 9.5MP dual pixel with 1.22um pixels, f/2.2, FOV 84°

size : open: 139.7×158.7×5.8mm closed: 139.7×79.5×12.1mm

: weight: 283g

283g drums: 4,821mAh, 30W wired fast charging

4,821mAh, 30W wired fast charging colors: Obsidian, Porcelain

According to what has emerged to date, Pixel Fold will be available on the market from June 27th with starting price of $1,799.

