Pixel Fold, new confirmations: availability from June to 1700$ with free Watch

Pixel Fold is coming, according to the latest rumors it should be the protagonist of the I/O 2023 event that Google will hold in Mountain View next May 10th. The expected market availability in June is now confirmed by an internal document viewed by CNBC which reads that Felix – this is the code name – “it will have the strongest hinge ever on a foldable smartphone“.

The foldable integrates the Tensor G2 processor – and this too is a confirmation of what emerged previously – and has a weight of 283.5 grams. As a term of comparison, take into account that Galaxy Z Fold 4 weighs 282 grams. We summarize below the information contained in the internal document.

THE FEATURES SHOWN

code name: Felix

Felix waterproof

external display: 5.8″

5.8″ internal display: 7.6″

7.6″ processor: Google Tensor G2

Google Tensor G2 weight: 283.5g

283.5g drums: autonomy of 24 hours (72 hours with energy saving)

autonomy of 24 hours (72 hours with energy saving) price: $1,700

To these specifications extrapolated from the internal Google document are added the others that emerged from the rumors:

memory: 12GB of RAM

12GB of RAM size: 158.7×139.7×5.7mm

158.7×139.7×5.7mm cameras: front in the frame, external in a hole on the display, 3 rear

front in the frame, external in a hole on the display, 3 rear colors: silver, black

Google also provides a trade-in plan to buy Pixel Fold at a lower price than the list price by returning your used smartphone, whether it’s another Pixel, iPhone or Android device. Plus with the purchase of the folding you should receive a free Pixel Watch.

The American company is betting a lot on Pixel Fold to replicate the experience of a foldable on a product made internally. Until now, the leadership belongs to Samsung with Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, and it is precisely with the South Korean company that Google will have to contend to gain space on the market. Relations between the two companies seem to have cooled down in recent times since Samsung has expressed potential interest in replacing the Mountain View search engine with Bing.