Pixel Fold: Google’s long-awaited folding is now official

The new folding by Google combines the utility of the Pixel with a design that folds into a compact tablet, expanding the ways you use your device. And all this with the Google Tensor G2 chip, which also makes the Pixel Fold fast and secure.

When closed, the Pixel Fold has the familiar silhouette of a smartphone that fits in the palm of your hand and slips into your pocket. Opening it, you discover your 7.6 inch screen with a slimmer profile than any other foldable phone on the market.

To create this foldable design, Google hasn’t skimped on form and function. Many of the Pixel’s components, from the camera, battery, speakers, and haptics, have been redesigned to fit the slim design. The custom-built hinge not only contributes to that slimness, but it’s also the most durable hinge around.

And last but not least, the Pixel Fold has an IPX8 rating for water resistance.

When closed, the outer screen lets you do all the usual tasks you’d expect from a Pixel phone, like replying to Messages, browsing Chrome, or using the phone’s features.

When fully open, the inner screen gives you all the benefits of a tablet. Many of your favorite apps are optimized to take full advantage of the larger screen. You can use the taskbar to easily switch between your apps or drag an app that supports split screen mode to multitask with two apps side by side.

When you are in split screen, you can easily drag and drop files between different apps, like Google Photos to Messages. Because the taskbar is dynamic, it will disappear when you’re done using it so it doesn’t take up space on your screen.

That’s not all: you can also have the hands-free with desktop mode to sit while you watch content or capture photos or videos without a tripod. Desktop mode is especially useful with YouTube. The top half plays the video, and with an upcoming app update, you’ll also have playback controls on the bottom half.

Pixel Fold has many of the camera experiences you’d expect from a Pixel, from Super Res Zoom with 5x optical zoom, Real Tone, Night Sight, and portrait photography, along with the Pixel 7 Pro’s pro-level modes like 10-bit HDR video. Also, you can use Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur in Google Photos to make your photos perfect.

With Rear Camera Selfie on Pixel Fold, you can get the highest quality selfie on a Pixel ever. Use the outer screen as a viewfinder and the 48-megapixel main camera to take an incredible selfie.

Have you ever felt displaced as a photographer during a group photo? Place the Pixel Fold in tabletop mode across the room and you can join everyone in the photo. You can even use the new palm gesture to trigger the shutter.

Lastly, to take stunning astrophotography photos, even without a tripod handy, you can use Tent Mode to point the camera at the night sky and use the front display for camera controls.

Powered by Tensor G2, the dual screen interpreter mode simultaneously uses the inner and outer screens to translate live conversations. With this feature, you’ll be able to have more natural conversations between languages, without having to huddle around a single screen.

Pixel Fold will be available in two colors, Porcelain and Obsidian in Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.



