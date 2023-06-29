Pixel Fold: Google publishes system factory images of its first foldable

- Advertisement -

Announced in May, the Pixel Fold was finally released and now Google has published the factory images of the folding system. With this, developers will now be able to explore the customized Android for the cell phone to create unprecedented solutions and customizations taking advantage of its full potential.

Explaining better, the factory image of the system is the same used by Google to install Android on the device before it is placed in the box, hence the name "factory image". With a factory image, developers can exploit device features via root access, which involves core areas of the system. In this way, it is possible to completely customize Android by freely adding and removing features.





In addition, the factory image can also be used to recover the device if any problem occurs on your system and it stops responding. To do this, just download the factory image on the computer, connect the smartphone via cable to it and execute commands via ADB to reinstall the system from scratch.

Google Pixel Fold system factory image and ADB commands are available at the link below: Google Pixel Fold factory image – download

Technical specifications

Internal 7.6-inch screen with OLED technology and Full HD+ resolution Display with 120 Hz refresh rate

5.8-inch internal screen with OLED technology and Full HD+ resolution Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate

Google Tensor G2 Platform

12 GB of RAM

256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage

Two front cameras: Internal 8 MP front camera (f/2.0, fixed focus) 9.5 MP external front camera (f/2.2, fixed focus)

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 48 MP sensor (f/1.7, OIS) Ultrawide lens with 10.8 MP sensor (f/2.2, 121º angle) Telephoto lens with 10.8 MP sensor (f/3.05, 5x optical zoom)

5G connection, Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and UWB

Fingerprint reader on the side

IPX8 certification

4,821 mAh battery with 30W fast charging

android 13

Dimensions (open): 139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8 mm

Dimensions (closed): 139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1 mm

Weight: 283 grams

