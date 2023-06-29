Pixel Fold: Google publishes system factory images of its first foldable

Announced in May, the Pixel Fold was finally released and now Google has published the factory images of the folding system. With this, developers will now be able to explore the customized Android for the cell phone to create unprecedented solutions and customizations taking advantage of its full potential.
Explaining better, the factory image of the system is the same used by Google to install Android on the device before it is placed in the box, hence the name “factory image”.
With a factory image, developers can exploit device features via root access, which involves core areas of the system. In this way, it is possible to completely customize Android by freely adding and removing features.
In addition, the factory image can also be used to recover the device if any problem occurs on your system and it stops responding.
To do this, just download the factory image on the computer, connect the smartphone via cable to it and execute commands via ADB to reinstall the system from scratch.
Google Pixel Fold system factory image and ADB commands are available at the link below:
- Google Pixel Fold factory image – download
- Internal 7.6-inch screen with OLED technology and Full HD+ resolution
- Display with 120 Hz refresh rate
- 5.8-inch internal screen with OLED technology and Full HD+ resolution
- Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate
- Google Tensor G2 Platform
- 12 GB of RAM
- 256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage
- Two front cameras:
- Internal 8 MP front camera (f/2.0, fixed focus)
- 9.5 MP external front camera (f/2.2, fixed focus)
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 48 MP sensor (f/1.7, OIS)
- Ultrawide lens with 10.8 MP sensor (f/2.2, 121º angle)
- Telephoto lens with 10.8 MP sensor (f/3.05, 5x optical zoom)
- 5G connection, Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and UWB
- Fingerprint reader on the side
- IPX8 certification
- 4,821 mAh battery with 30W fast charging
- android 13
- Dimensions (open): 139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8 mm
- Dimensions (closed): 139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1 mm
- Weight: 283 grams
The Google Pixel Fold is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.