Pixel Fold goes hip hop: limited edition as a gift to 400 lucky ones

Pixel Fold is the smartphone of the moment, for better or for worse. Announced by Google in May during the I / O event, it has attracted the curiosity of fans as a first folding of Mountain View. It had a moderate success in the pre-sale phase, however the first reviews highlight several youth defects that can jeopardize its correct – and above all lasting – use.

But just recently Google has “launched” a very special version of the foldable: unfortunately it is not for sale, being part of the #GiftFromGoogle program, it is intended only for a very limited number of people. This particular Fold commemorates 50 years of hip-hop musicwhich is said to have been born in 1973 with i break by DJ Kool Herc (Clive Campbell). The genre has grown over time and is still one of the most popular and popular styles in the music industry worldwide.

The Pixel Fold Hip Hop Edition is it all 400, are in Obsidian colorway with Hip Hop 50 lettering on the rear camera bar. For the rest there are no differences compared to the model sold in the USA; UK, Germany and Japan.

In the package there is not only the folding: Google has done things big by also inserting Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds Pro, the jewel It’s All G by Simone I. Smith, a box set with five 45 rpm records and a Victrola suitcase turntable. It goes without saying that the gift was appreciated: just look at the comments published by the lucky recipients – photographers and musicians above all – to understand not only that they liked the gift, but also that Google’s marketing strategy hit the mark.

9to5Google reminds us that even in 2017 the Mountain View company had celebrated hip hop: on that occasion (44th birthday) it had created a interactive doodle with which you could mix and stratch by choosing the records to put on the two decks. And you can do it again: just click HERE to have some fun.