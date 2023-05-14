Pixel Fold, 7a, tablet and Android 14 released, ‘disappointing’ iPhone 14 and more | TC duty

Duty TC is on the air with the main news and highlights from the technology universe. If you missed something new, didn’t have time to follow the news or are just looking for a “summary” of everything that happened in the market, here you can see all that and much more. In this week’s edition we have all the highlights of the last Google IO 2023 event, such as Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold and Pixel tablet. In addition, the week was also marked by the launch of the Xiaomi 13 Lite here in Europe, in addition to POCO F5, F5 Pro and Sony Xperia 1 V in the global market. Other important issues still include the iPhone 14 line being the “most disappointing” in the view of the users themselves, while the Senate is preparing an extra tax for the games industry in Europe. - Advertisement -

Xiaomi 13 Lite arrives in Europe with high price and single version

Xiaomi launched the new Xiaomi 13 Lite last weekend here in Europe. The device, which has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, went on sale without any public announcement on the company's official website. Around here it is sold for R$ 5 thousand in a single variant with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Anyone who buys this device in cash pays a hefty BRL 4,600 and takes home a smartphone that also has a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen, support for a 120 Hz rate, a 50 MP rear camera and a 4,500 mAh battery. Finally, the operating system is Android 12.

Samsung should continue betting on 200 MP cameras

Samsung should continue betting on 200 MP sensors in its high-end smartphones, such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra and later generations. That is, the Korean must row against the tide of 1-inch sensors with 50 MP, something that has basically become standard in Chinese smartphones and may even reach iPhones. Sources who have access to Samsung's plans claim that the only problem with this is that only the Galaxy S27 Ultra will be able to have a 1-inch main sensor, since only in this generation will the current 200 MP sensor evolve to this point. The Galaxy S24 with Exynos 2400 processor had more details revealed this week. According to a new leak, this model will be sold in Europe and Southeast Asia. Thus, the United States, the rest of the Americas and Asia should have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. As expected, Samsung did not comment on the matter.

Sony Xperia 1 V hits the market with 4K display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Sony also took the opportunity this week to present the new Xperia 1 V to the world. The device follows the traditional Japanese design line, features a 6.5-inch OLED screen with a more stretched aspect and 120 Hz rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor , 12 GB of RAM, IP68 certification and 5,000 mAh battery with 30W charging. In the photographic field there is a new sensor that Sony calls Exmor T, and it has 52 MP and delivers 48 MP or 12 MP photos. The other lenses are 12 MP for ultrawide and telephoto. Let's go to the price, announced in Europe, the Sony Xperia 1 V should be sold from June for the equivalent of R$ 7,560 in direct conversion.

iPhone 14 line is the most “disappointing” in the view of users

A new survey released this week revealed that the iPhone 14 family has carried the title of most disappointing yet. The data was collected by the research company PerfectRec and shows that the iPhone 14 generation managed to surpass the iPhone 5 in terms of “disappointment”. As an example, while the iPhone 13 brought in an 80% 5-star rating, the iPhone 14 lineup reduced that number to 72%. It is clear that the Pro models perform better than the standard variants. This is because these devices gained the dynamic island and a new chipset, something that did not happen on the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. In general terms, the public feeling is that iPhones lack innovation and considerable changes between generations. And to make matters worse, Apple may end up widening the gap between the regular iPhone and Pro models, since rumors indicate that only the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro max should receive a new chipset and periscope camera.

POCO F5 and F5 Pro are launched in the global market

The new POCO F5 and F5 Pro were also launched globally this week. Both hit the global market with a 6.67-inch FLOW AMOLED screen, but the F5 has FHD Plus resolution and the F5 Pro adopts 2K. In both cases there is still a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In the field of processing, the POCO F5 has a Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 processor, while the F5 Pro adopts the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. The photographic set of the two has a 64 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor and a 2 MP macro. The battery of both runs at around 5,000 mAh and there is fast charging of 67W wired and 30W wireless on the F5 Pro. The POCO F5 was announced costing from R$ 1,646 in the basic variant, with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of memory. The POCO F5 Pro costs BRL 2,149 in the same configuration. For now, there is no forecast for a launch in Europe.

Government and Senate may create extra tax for game companies in Europe

The legal framework for games is under development and it may provide for the payment of an extra tax for developers to operate in Europe. The information was confirmed with the rapporteur for Bill 2796/2021, Senator Irajá (PSD). According to him, the rate is already being discussed with the Federal Revenue Service and is similar to the one the government wants to apply in the gambling segment. That is, something around 15%. Currently, game companies pay taxes as if they were companies in other sectors. For Irajá, the creation of its own regulation will make the segment more “moved”. For the time being, there is no forecast for voting on the text in the Senate plenary, but it has already passed through the Chamber of Deputies and the forecast is that the regulatory framework can make the sector grow by up to 300%.

Android 14 is announced by Google

Google held the I/O 2023 event and brought to the public a series of news in the field of Artificial Intelligence and also in hardware. Starting with Android 14, Google highlighted some important features that should arrive in the new version of the software. We’ve just announced some tweaks to the You Material to make colors more uniform across all parts of the system. Additionally, Magic Compose is expected to use generative AI to generate automatic messages in the Android Messages app, while Find My Device now lets you find your phone even when it’s offline. For this, the feature will use Bluetooth. Not to mention that it will also be used to find other lost objects and to identify if there are any unknown tracking tags near the user. Finally, many apps are being optimized for tablets and foldable phones, while WhatsApp has now officially arrived on Wear OS on smartwatches.

Pixel 7a, Fold and tablet are officially launched