Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, here are the cases. Excellent starting point for a recap on the rumors

The more days go by, the more i Pixel 8 rumors will increase, and official previews could arrive – indeed, it is likely that they will arrive – at Google I / O scheduled for early May. Some material probably coming from some cover producer has been published in the past few hours on Slash Leaksand in fact the and images squeezed into a more or less rigid plastic protective casing, they do nothing but confirm what has come out so far.

PIXEL 8 PRO, IDENTICAL DISPLAY BUT THIS TIME IT’S FLAT

There Pixel 8 Pro front view confirms the presence of a display without curved edges, therefore totally flat, with an active area interrupted only by the presence of the hole for the front camera. On the opposite surface further confirmation of previous rumors: central band in relief still there in its place, with the renunciation of the “i” motif that characterizes Pixel 7 Pro for a contrasting “pill” that encloses all three cameras.

Now it’s more of a “ï”, with the diaeresis composed of the LED flash and laser autofocus. Again according to the renderings, the on/off key and the volume rocker will also maintain the arrangement seen on the 7 Pro on the right side, the frame on the left side will remain clean, without keys.

PIXEL 8, THE ONLY NEW NEW FROM THE SIZE

No relevant news compared to what we didn’t already know, not even for the younger brother – it is appropriate to say – who, being this year even smaller than the Pro will have a slightly more “stocky” silhouettethe thickness will have more influence at the first lateral glance of Pixel 8. Where, also here, there is nothing new: on and off key and volume rocker will be there, where those coming from Pixel 7 expect to find them, while the left side it will have no interruptions.

On the front surface it is difficult to see any new features, which if there were to be any will be minimal. Same story on opposite surfacecharacterized once again by the central band in relief with the two cameras – main and ultra wide – in the contrasting oval and the LED flash with the microphone for noise reduction placed on the outside. The real novelty of Pixel 8 compared to its predecessor should concern the dimensions.

By now the confirmations are starting to become many, the last one arrived yesterday from Ross Young who is certainly not the last to arrive among the insiders: from the current 6.32 inches you should end up at 6.16, i.e. shoulder to shoulder with Galaxy S23 (6.1″) and very close to Asus Zenfone 9 (5.9″, it is said that Zenfone 10 may follow the opposite path to Pixel 8). The Pro variant of the top of the Google range, on the other hand, should have a display identical in size to that of the current smartphone.