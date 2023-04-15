5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsGooglePixel 8 and 8 Pro, here are the cases. Excellent starting...

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, here are the cases. Excellent starting point for a recap on the rumors

Android
pixel 8 and 8 pro, here are the cases. excellent
pixel 8 and 8 pro, here are the cases. excellent
- Advertisement -

 

The more days go by, the more i Pixel 8 rumors will increase, and official previews could arrive – indeed, it is likely that they will arrive – at Google I / O scheduled for early May. Some material probably coming from some cover producer has been published in the past few hours on Slash Leaksand in fact the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro images squeezed into a more or less rigid plastic protective casing, they do nothing but confirm what has come out so far.

PIXEL 8 PRO, IDENTICAL DISPLAY BUT THIS TIME IT’S FLAT

There Pixel 8 Pro front view confirms the presence of a display without curved edges, therefore totally flat, with an active area interrupted only by the presence of the hole for the front camera. On the opposite surface further confirmation of previous rumors: central band in relief still there in its place, with the renunciation of the “i” motif that characterizes Pixel 7 Pro for a contrasting “pill” that encloses all three cameras.

- Advertisement -

Now it’s more of a “ï”, with the diaeresis composed of the LED flash and laser autofocus. Again according to the renderings, the on/off key and the volume rocker will also maintain the arrangement seen on the 7 Pro on the right side, the frame on the left side will remain clean, without keys.

PIXEL 8, THE ONLY NEW NEW FROM THE SIZE

Boom 3D, a must-have multi-system application for sound lovers, on Mac and Windows

No relevant news compared to what we didn’t already know, not even for the younger brother – it is appropriate to say – who, being this year even smaller than the Pro will have a slightly more “stocky” silhouettethe thickness will have more influence at the first lateral glance of Pixel 8. Where, also here, there is nothing new: on and off key and volume rocker will be there, where those coming from Pixel 7 expect to find them, while the left side it will have no interruptions.

On the front surface it is difficult to see any new features, which if there were to be any will be minimal. Same story on opposite surfacecharacterized once again by the central band in relief with the two cameras – main and ultra wide – in the contrasting oval and the LED flash with the microphone for noise reduction placed on the outside. The real novelty of Pixel 8 compared to its predecessor should concern the dimensions.

- Advertisement -

By now the confirmations are starting to become many, the last one arrived yesterday from Ross Young who is certainly not the last to arrive among the insiders: from the current 6.32 inches you should end up at 6.16, i.e. shoulder to shoulder with Galaxy S23 (6.1″) and very close to Asus Zenfone 9 (5.9″, it is said that Zenfone 10 may follow the opposite path to Pixel 8). The Pro variant of the top of the Google range, on the other hand, should have a display identical in size to that of the current smartphone.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

WhatsApp tests descriptive messages instead of captions for images

  In the most recent Android beta of WhatsApp a small novelty has been found...
Android

Android 13 in strong growth: share more than doubled compared to last January

  Android 13 has registered a significant increase in its adoption rate almost doubling its...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.