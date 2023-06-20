Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, focus on displays: all the expected news

- Advertisement -

and 8 Pro will not overturn the design and technical data sheet of the current 7 and 7 Pro models, but they will certainly go to sharpen some aspects to improve user experience and performance. After sharing important details related to the cameras, Android Authority returns to talk about Google smartphones arriving next fall by revealing interesting details of the respective displays.

And it is precisely in this area that perhaps we will find the most evident innovations: starting from diagonal of the Pixel 8 display which will be of 6.17 inches and therefore smaller than the 6.31 inches of Pixel 7. Pixel 8 Pro will instead keep the screen size almost unchanged – 6.70 inches compared to the ’s 6.71 inches – but it will forgo curved glass for a solution flat. It will also change there resolution of Pixel 8 Pro, slightly lower than that of the predecessor 7 Pro: 2.992×1.344 instead of 3,120×1,440. As a result you will have a variation of the pixel density: 490ppi (on 7 Pro: 512ppi). Nothing changes on Pixel 8, but since the display will be slightly more compact, the pixels per inch “increase” from 417 to 427.

The source believes that the panel supplier is also among the novelties, which for Pixel 7 and 7 Pro was exclusively Samsung. Well, for the new generation of smartphones Google would have involved BUOYS but only for part of the production of the displays intended for Pixel 8. There are no changes for 8 Pro, the panel will be made by Samsung.

Small differences compared to the current generation can also be found in the brightness set to grow on both the Pixel 8 and the Pro variant: from 1,000nit to 1,400 nits for the former and from 1,000nit to 1,600 nits for the second. The refresh rate grows in Pixel 8 from 90 to 120Hzwhile in Pixel 8 Pro the maximum refresh rate remains at 120Hz with the possibility, however, to go down to 5Hz and to set it more precisely in the range between 60 and 120Hz.

Pixel 8: 6.17″ flat 2400×1080 resolution, 427ppi, 1,400nits (HDR) max refresh rate: 120Hz (10, 30, 60, 120Hz) corner radius 102px supplier: BOE, Samsung

Pixel 7: 6.31″ flat 2400×1080, 417ppi, 1,000nits (HDR) max refresh rate: 90Hz (30, 60, 90Hz) corner radius 47px Vendor: Samsung

Pixel 8 Pro: 6.70″ flat 2992×1344, 490ppi, 1,600nits (HDR) max refresh rate: 120Hz (5, 10, 30, 60-120Hz) corner radius 115px Vendor: Samsung

Pixel 7 Pro: 6.71″ flat 3120×1440, 512ppi, 1,000nits (HDR) max refresh rate: 120Hz (30, 60, 120Hz) corner radius 50px Vendor: Samsung

