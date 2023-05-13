Pixel 7a vs. Pixel 7: Which of the two should you buy?

- Advertisement -

Google has presented the new a today (see analysis) so many potential buyers They are wondering if it is better to get the Pixel 7 or the new little brother.

First of all, it is evident that the Pixel 7a is a better option for price, since it costs €509 in its 8GB+128GB configuration, while the Pixel 7 is on sale from €649 with the same memory and storage configuration.

But the question is, is it worth paying a little more to get the Pixel 7? Or are the differences not worth paying more? In this article, we review their differences and similarities.

Google Pixel 7a vs. Pixel 7: Design and build

The design of both smartphones is very similar at first glance, with an aluminum chassis, a front with frames that are not the thinnest, and a camera module in the form of a horizontal strip on the back.

The Pixel 7, with a 6.3″ screen, has dimensions of 156×73×8.7 mm with a weight of 197 gramswhile the Pixel 7a with a 6.1″ screen stays in 152 × 73 × 9.0mm with a weight of 193 grams.

There are also differences in construction and resistance, since the Pixel 7 features a glass back cover, while the Pixel 7a opts for plastic. There are also changes on the front, since the Pixel 7 has glass protected by Gorilla Glass Victory, while the Pixel 7a makes do with Gorilla Glass 3, announced in 2013 (!).

As for colors, the Pixel 7 is available in lime green, snow and obsidian; while the Pixel 7a arrives in colors charcoal, light blue, snow and coral. Otherwise, both have waterproof, IP67 in the case of the Pixel 7a and IP68 in the case of the Pixel 7.

Google Pixel 7a vs. Pixel 7: Display

The Pixel 7a has a 6.1-inch OLED panel, while the Pixel 7 has a slightly larger 6.3-inch screen. In both cases, we have a refresh rate up to 90Hz for smoother scrolling. Both are compatible with HDR content.

Both phones have an optical fingerprint reader under the screen, although facial recognition is also available on both.

Google Pixel 7a vs. Pixel 7: Hardware

Both smartphones have the Google Tensor 2 chip, which was launched by Google with the Pixel 7 series and offers high performance, although more focused on AI capabilities than power.

In both cases, we find 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, although the Pixel 7 also has a 256GB variant. In no case can it be expanded by microSD.

There are no differences in connectivity either, since both support WiFi 6/6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB Type-C 3.2 and 5G connection with Dual SIM (nanoSIM + eSIM).

Google Pixel 7a vs. Pixel 7: Cameras

The Google Pixel 7a arrives with a main camera (wide angle) with a 64 MP sensor and a lens with f / 1.9 aperture and OIS, as well as an ultra-wide angle camera with a 13 MP sensor and a lens with f / 2.2 aperture.

For its part, the Pixel 7 has a main camera with a 50 MP sensor and an f/1.9 aperture lens and OIS, along with an ultra-wide-angle camera with a 12MP sensor and an f/2.2 aperture lens.

Although it might seem that the Pixel 7a’s camera is superior due to the higher resolution of the sensor, the reality is that this is not necessarily the case. In fact, we’ve pulled these samples from our review of the Pixel 7a where we compared the same photos taken by the Pixel 7a and the Pixel 7 in low-light conditions. Although there are no big differences, the Pixel 7 maintains a certain advantage when viewing them in full screen.

pixel 7 Pixel 7a pixel 7 Pixel 7a pixel 7 Pixel 7a pixel 7 Pixel 7a

Pixel 7 performance vs. Pixel 7a in low light (download originals)



As for the front camera, the Pixel 7a has a 13 MP camera with f/2.2 aperture, while the Pixel 7 has a 10.8 MP camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Google Pixel 7a vs. Pixel 7: Battery

Both phones have batteries with similar capacities: 4,355 mAh in the Pixel 7 and 4,385 in the Pixel 7a. However, the Pixel 7a’s smaller screen should give it a certain autonomy advantage.

In my tests, as can be seen in the analysis of the Pixel 7a, there is hardly any difference in autonomy with the refresh rate of 60 Hz, but there is a certain advantage in autonomy in favor of the Pixel 7a, around 7-8 %, with the refresh rate at 120 Hz.

The Pixel 7 offers 20W fast wired charging and the Pixel 7a allows 18W fast charging, so there’s hardly any difference here. In my load test, I did find that the Pixel 7 offers a shorter charge time from 0 to 100%, but the difference is minimal, around 10 minutes less.

The Pixel 7a is compatible with wireless charging, but only at 7.5 W, so the charging process is quite slow. The Pixel 7 is compatible with fast wireless charging that can go up to 20W with Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen), sold separately, or up to 12W with Qi-certified EPP chargers.

Google Pixel 7a vs. Pixel 7: Software

The Pixel 7a ships with Android 13, although it will receive the update to Android 14 at the same time as the Pixel 7. That will be the first of three guaranteed OS updates for both phones.

Therefore, at the software level, we did not find any difference between the two phones.

Google Pixel 7a vs. Pixel 7: Specifications

Specifications Pixel 7a

pixel 7

Screen AMOLED 6.1″ Full HD+, 90 Hz and AOD AMOLED 6.3″ Full HD+, 90 Hz and AOD Processor Tensioner G2 Tensioner G2 RAM 8GB LPDDR5 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB UFS 3.1

without microSD 128/256GB UFS 3.1

without microSD Battery 4,385mAh 4,355mAh Burden Fast charging by cable at 18

7.5W wireless charging Fast charging by cable at 20

20W wireless charging Waterproof IP67 IP68 Security Titan M2 chip Titan M2 chip rear cameras Wide angle: 64 MP, f/1.9, OIS

Ultra wide angle: 13 MP, f/2.2 Wide angle: 50 MP, f/1.9, OIS

Ultra wide angle: 12 MP, f/2.2 Frontal camera Wide angle: 13 MP, f/2.2 Wide angle: 10.8 MP, f/2.2 Sound stereo speakers

No 3.5mm headphone jack stereo speakers

No 3.5mm headphone jack connectivity WiFi 6/6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB Type-C 3.2

5G (Sub-6 GHz) connectivity WiFi 6/6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB Type-C 3.2

5G (Sub-6 GHz) connectivity Biometrics Fingerprint reader and facial unlocking Fingerprint reader and facial unlocking Software Android 13 Android 13 Price €509 (8GB/128GB) €649 (8GB/128GB) €749 (8GB/256GB)



