pixel 7a vs pixel 7: differently equal

Pixel 7a was officially presented by Google during the I / O event held yesterday in Mountain View. The mid-range smartphone is just one of the various innovations announced – lots of AI, but also Android, Tablet and Fold – but it was undoubtedly among the most anticipated. 509 euros list price for a mid-range device, however, equipped with some technical characteristics that elevate it to a higher range: the OLED display, the Tensor G2 processor and the photographic sector (intended as a hardware + software solution) are in fact of the foreground.

Rather than comparing the Pixel 7a to its predecessor, we thought it might be interesting to do so with the Pixel 7, which launched in October last year at a list price of 649 euros for the 8/128GB version and which together with the 7 Pro variant still represents the top range offer of the brand (excluding the Fold, freshly announced).

From the comparison between the two technical sheets it is easy to understand that the points of overlap between the two smartphones are decidedly numerous. We are then so sure that Pixel 7a is a solution improve from the point of view hardware and cheap compared to Pixel 7?

Google Pixel 7a Google Pixel 7 72.9 x 152 x 9mm

6.1 inches – 2400x1080px 73.2 x 155.6 x 8.7 mm

6.3 inches – 2400x1080px Click here for the full comparison »

COMMON POINTS Pixel 7a (left) and Pixel 7 (right)

In some respects Pixel 7 and 7a are indistinguishable: same type of OLED panelsame refresh rate up to 90Hz, under the hood both are equipped with Tensor G2 processor And Titan M2 safety co-processor. The two smartphones also share the RAM - 8GB LPDDR5 - and the space of storage 128GB UFS 3.1 (Pixel 7 also has the 256GB option).

And still there are no differences as far as the systems are concerned authentication by fingerprint sensor (integrated in the display) and unlock with the face, nor in scope connectivity - 5G, WiFi 6E and NFC for both, as well as the possibility of using a nano SIM and an eSIM simultaneously.

Pixel 7a and Pixel 7 will receive security updates for 5 years starting from the respective marketing dates: therefore from May 2023 for the first and from October 2022 for the second.

DIFFERENCES

Pixel 7a (left), Pixel 7 (right)

To find the differences you have to go to the photographic sector and other "small" details. In summary:

display: 7a:6.1" | 7:6.3"

7a:6.1" | 7:6.3" glass protection: 7a: Gorilla Glass 3 | 7: Gorilla Glass Victus

7a: Gorilla Glass 3 | 7: Gorilla Glass Victus connectivity: 7a: Bluetooth 5.3 | 7: Bluetooth 5.2

7a: Bluetooth 5.3 | 7: Bluetooth 5.2 audio: 7a: 2 microphones | 7: 3 microphones

7a: 2 microphones | 7: 3 microphones exit date (to evaluate five-year coverage with security updates): 7a: May 2023 | 7: October 2022

(to evaluate five-year coverage with security updates): 7a: May 2023 | 7: October 2022 resistence: 7a: IP67 | 7: IP68

7a: IP67 | 7: IP68 front camera: 7a: 13MP | 7:10.8MP

7a: 13MP | 7:10.8MP rear main camera: 7a: 64MP | 7:50MP

7a: 64MP | 7:50MP secondary rear camera: 7a: 13MP ultra wide angle | 7: 12MP ultra wide angle

7a: 13MP ultra wide angle | 7: 12MP ultra wide angle drums: 7a: 4.385mAh | 7: 4,355mAh

7a: 4.385mAh | 7: 4,355mAh size: 7a: 152x72.9x9mm | 7: 155.6x73.2x8.7mm

7a: 152x72.9x9mm | 7: 155.6x73.2x8.7mm colors: 7a: anthracite grey, light blue, ice white, coral | 7: cedar green, snow, obsidian black

PRICE

Given the commonalities and differences, only one parameter remains to be evaluated: the price. Below you will find the price list and the current street price:

List: Pixel 7 8/128GB: 649 euros Pixel 7a 8/128GB: 509 euros



Street price: Pixel 7 8/128GB: 520 euros approximately (under 600 euros on Amazon) Pixel 7a 8/128GB: 509 euros



Looking at the list price, the difference of 140 euros would justify a preference for Pixel 7a over Pixel 7, the discussion becomes more tangled if we analyze the current prices at which Pixel 7 is offered online. And in this second case the two smartphones really come into play direct competitioncasting more than a doubt to those who were willing to wait for the new midrange 2023 to save a few euros compared to the top range smooth.

At this point the subjective preferences: there are those who prefer less obvious edges (and therefore leans towards 7), there are instead those who opt for a smartphone fresh out (7a), then there are those who look carefully at some hardware specifications, above all the sector photographic. But in our review we write:

[...] the Pixel 7a does little worse than the Pixel 7 but the results, especially when viewed from the smartphone display, are superimposable.

CONCLUSION

Same processor, RAM and internal memory, almost identical design, "just" 0.2 inch difference for the display (OLED 90Hz for both), different cameras but come on"overlapping results". Objectively the two smartphones have more similarities - overlays, in fact - what substantial differences, at least on paper. The rest - read the final choice - is purely a question subjective especially where Pixel 7a and Pixel 7 are offered within the same price range.

Are we really sure that Pixel 7a is as far away as Pixel 7 offers? Perhaps a more competitive price - 399 euros? - would have differentiated it more by keeping the types of users to which the two smartphones are addressed quite distinct. With such similar prices, there is the paradoxical risk that own Pixel 7 may become the main competitor of 7ahindering its success.

It's up to you to understand if the aesthetic and hardware differences between the devices are such as to convince you that one is actually better than the other. The upgrade over the Pixel 6a is obvious, but are we sure that the new smartphone will find its rightful place on the market?

NOTE: in this launch period, the offer with free Pixel Buds A represents a plus point for the Pixel 7a.

