Pixel 7a should only have three years of Android system updates

Released this WednesdayO pixel 7a hit the market as an intermediate option in the line of Google smartphones, focusing on cost-effectiveness, highlighting a 6.1-inch OLED panel that has FHD+ resolution and supports a non-adaptive 90 Hz refresh rate, the Google Tensor G2 platform, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. At the same time, one detail seems to have been left out of the release — the number of system updates.
Unlike some competitors, such as Samsung, Google’s phone will only have three system updates during its lifetime, that is, one per year. With that, anyone who buys the Pixel 7a now knows that they will only be entitled to Android 17, while a user of the new Galaxy A54, in the same price range among those of the South Korean brand, will still have Android 18.
This could just be a detail for those who barely follow these updates or don’t feel big differences between them. Still, considering how mid-range devices often last much longer because people keep using them until they break, this can be seen as a thorn in the side.
On the other hand, it is worth remembering that the Pixel 7a has a remarkable processor and an attractive camera. In the photographic field, the Pixel 7a was announced with a 64 MP main rear camera. The sensor has optical image stabilization (OIS) and delivers 16 MP photos by compressing four pixels into one. In addition, the ultrawide sensor offers 13 MP resolution to deliver good photos of landscapes and open environments. On the other hand, the selfie sensor is 13 MP and can also be used for facial recognition. The cell phone can be found for US$ 499 (~R$ 2,472).
- 6.1-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution
- Display with hole and rate of 90 Hz
- Google Tensor G2 Platform
- Titan M2 security chip
- 8 GB of RAM (LPDDR5)
- 128 GB of internal storage (UFS 3.1)
- 13 MP front camera (f/2.2)
- Two rear cameras:
- Main lens with 64 MP sensor (OIS, f/1.89)
- Ultrawide lens with 13 MP sensor (f/2.2)
- 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, fingerprint reader, Wi-Fi 6E and stereo sound
- 4,385 mAh battery with 18W and 7.5W wireless charging
- android 13
The Google Pixel 7a is not yet available in Europeian stores.