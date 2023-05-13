Pixel 7a should only have three years of Android system updates

Released this WednesdayO pixel 7a hit the market as an intermediate option in the line of Google smartphones, focusing on cost-effectiveness, highlighting a 6.1-inch OLED panel that has FHD+ resolution and supports a non-adaptive 90 Hz refresh rate, the Google Tensor G2 platform, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. At the same time, one detail seems to have been left out of the release — the number of system updates.

Unlike some competitors, such as Samsung, Google’s phone will only have three system updates during its lifetime, that is, one per year. With that, anyone who buys the Pixel 7a now knows that they will only be entitled to Android 17, while a user of the new Galaxy A54, in the same price range among those of the South Korean brand, will still have Android 18.