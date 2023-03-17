5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech NewsPixel 7a prototype appears on eBay costing more than R $ 13...

Pixel 7a prototype appears on eBay costing more than R $ 13 thousand

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Pixel 7a prototype appears on eBay costing more than R $ 13 thousand
1678999487 pixel 7a prototype appears on ebay costing more than r.jpeg
- Advertisement -

The Google Pixel 7a was recently identified in the Bluetooth SIG database suggesting that the smartphone could be launched in the coming months. Apparently, the company should announce the device on May 10 at the I/O 2023 event, a developer conference that should reveal new big tech products.

While official data does not appear, we can follow the rumors and leaks that try to predict details about both the specifications and design of the device. This week the phone appeared in an ad on eBay showing what appears to be the prototype smartphone with a much higher-than-normal price tag at $2,600.

According to the seller responsible for the ad, the cell phone will have a hole for the selfie camera on its front, similar to what we find in other versions of the current generation. The publication does not reveal details about the device, so we can only believe the rumors that point to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

- Advertisement -

The photo of the alleged prototype indicates that Google should not implement changes in the design and construction of the phone, maintaining the same format as the Pixel 7. On the back of the experimental variant, it does not bear the traditional “G” logo present in the official models launched by the manufacturer.

Check out the print of the ad on eBay:

iOS 15: Features, All Supported iPhones, and Release Date

Pixel 7a prototype on eBay. (Image: Printscreen).
Offers
See more about Pixel

What are your expectations about the Google Pixel 7a? Tell us, comment!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Melhores jogos para Android e iOS da semana [16/03/2023]

Chegamos a mais uma quinta-feira, e como é de costume no TechSmart, trazemos uma...
Microsoft

Lenovo ThinkPad X13s launched in Brazil with Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 and 5G from Vivo

This Thursday (16), Lenovo announced the arrival of the ThinkPad X13s (21BY001FBR) to the...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.