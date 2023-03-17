Pixel 7a prototype appears on eBay costing more than R $ 13 thousand

The Google Pixel 7a was recently identified in the Bluetooth SIG database suggesting that the smartphone could be launched in the coming months. Apparently, the company should announce the device on May 10 at the I/O 2023 event, a developer conference that should reveal new big tech products. While official data does not appear, we can follow the rumors and leaks that try to predict details about both the specifications and design of the device. This week the phone appeared in an ad on eBay showing what appears to be the prototype smartphone with a much higher-than-normal price tag at $2,600.

According to the seller responsible for the ad, the cell phone will have a hole for the selfie camera on its front, similar to what we find in other versions of the current generation. The publication does not reveal details about the device, so we can only believe the rumors that point to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. - Advertisement - The photo of the alleged prototype indicates that Google should not implement changes in the design and construction of the phone, maintaining the same format as the Pixel 7. On the back of the experimental variant, it does not bear the traditional "G" logo present in the official models launched by the manufacturer. Check out the print of the ad on eBay:

