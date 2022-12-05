Pixel 7a, don’t call it mid-range: the latest on the Google smartphone

- Advertisement -

The rumors about Pixel 7a are getting more and more intense, despite Google has accustomed us in recent times to the release of the mid-range version Xa during the spring-summer (so it was for example for Pixel 6a, announced in May and put on the market in the second half of July). Even Amazon has begun to collect expressions of interest on the device by creating a sort of waiting list, a sign that something could move earlier than usual.

And now the picture is getting clearer: Pixel 7a – code name Lynx – will represent a significant step forward compared to its predecessor. He brings it back 9to5Googleaccording to which the smartphone will be equipped with – among other things – better cameras and of wireless charging thanks to the presence of the P9222 chip which, however, will be limited to only 5W. It will also have a shell in ceramic instead of plastic and will be made by Foxconn with the Tensor G2 processor inside it. Exactly like the top-of-the-range Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 6a 71.8 x 152.2 x 8.9 mm

6.1 inches – 2400×1080 px Google Pixel 7 73.2 x 155.6 x 8.7 mm

6.3 inches – 2400×1080 px Google Pixel 7 Pro 76.6 x 162.9 x 8.9 mm

6.7 inches – 3120×1440 px The three most recent Pixels: the mid-range Pixel 6a and the two flagships Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

Even more interesting is the discussion related to cameras because we talk about the presence of the 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor that we have already seen on Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Basically, this would be the configuration:

50MP main, Samsung GN1 1 / 1.3 “

main, Samsung GN1 1 / 1.3 “ 13MP ultra wide angle, Sony IMX712

ultra wide angle, Sony IMX712 64MP tele, Sony IMX787, 1 / 1.3 “

+ 13MP front camera (Sony IMX712)

9to5Google is convinced of this: all the rumors that have emerged lead to think that Lynx will really be Pixel 7a, and not for example an upcoming flagship arriving in the fall. If this is the case, Google may have the intention of reducing the gap between the “main” and the “a” series, raising the second up to position it just below the top of the range.

