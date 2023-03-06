5G News
Pixel 7a Arctic Blue: possible new color unveiled by the Buds A...

Pixel 7a Arctic Blue: possible new color unveiled by the Buds A earphones

Android

Published on

By Abraham
pixel 7a arctic blue: possible new color unveiled by the
pixel 7a arctic blue: possible new color unveiled by the
Pixel 7a could be offered on the market in an unprecedented variant arctic blue. For the moment, this is a hypothesis, supported however by a series of renderings published on Twitter in which the Pixel Buds A earphones are shown in the new color. Google may in fact have decided to launch wearables in the new color soon to do pendant with the smartphone expected shortly, presumably at Google I/O.

Current colors:

  • Pixel Buds A:
    • olive green
    • white
    • anthracite gray
  • Pixel Buds Pro:
    • coral
    • smoky grey
    • anthracite gray
    • cedar green

According to the source, the same fate should also befall Pixel Buds Pro, announced in May last year and which represent Google’s top-of-the-range offer in the field of earphones. Pixel 7a has been talked about for a long time now – even immediately after the debut of Pixel 7 and 7 Pro – and we also have a series of renderings available that allow us to appreciate its (alleged) aesthetic characteristics.

As for the specs, the Pixel 7a is expected to feature a 6.1-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Google Tensor G2 as a processor, and a 64MP + 13MP dual rear camera. In short:

  • display: 6.1″, refresh rate 90Hz
  • processor: Google Tensor G2
  • RAM: 8GB LPDDR5
  • rear cameras:
    • 64MP main Sony IMX787
    • 13MP ultra wide angle Sony IMX712







More like this

