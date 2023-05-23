pixel 7a, all the original wallpapers available for download

With Pixel 7a Google has made available to users a number of unpublished backgrounds which everyone is now able to download thanks to the work done by XDA. As for Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, the wallpapers of the mid-range smartphone announced last week are also volatile-themed:

The detailed and nuanced colors, shapes and sheen of the birds’ plumage looked both familiar and surprising, particularly when viewed up close or cropped in unusual ways.

reads the Google design page dedicated to Pixel wallpapers. Colors and details are therefore the basis of the choice:

We were drawn to the birds’ vivacity, positivity and boldness, as these are all qualities we associate with the Pixel brand itself. Birds also felt like a natural progression from the floral wallpapers we introduced in the previous generation

.Pixel 7a stock wallpapers have a resolution of 1080×2400 and the original version there each can be downloaded in PNG format from the following link:

ORIGINAL PIXEL WALLPAPERS 7A | DOWNLOADS

Google Pixel 7a

Unlocked Wide Angle Android 5G Phone – Ice White + Pixel Buds A-Series – Wireless Earbuds with Bluetooth – Olive Green

509 €

Google Pixel 7a

Unlocked Wide Angle Android 5G Phone – Sky Blue + Pixel Buds A-Series – Wireless Earbuds with Bluetooth – Olive Green

509 €

Google Pixel 7a

Unlocked Wide Angle Android 5G Phone – Charcoal Gray + Pixel Buds A-Series – Wireless Earbuds with Bluetooth – Charcoal Gray