Pixel 7a, a prototype ends up for auction on eBay! Offers already over $2,500

From the starting price of 1,650 dollars it has arrived to 2,550 when there are just under two days left until the “gong” on Saturday at 1:45 pm Italian time. is theeBay auction for a prototype Google Pixel 7a. It must be said alleged prototypeeven if the chances that it is a fake are few, putting together all the pieces of history.

The smartphone, the Pixel 7a prototype, has an absolutely consistent appearance with the high-resolution shots circulating in recent days, and it is even to be established whether it is the prototype up for auction that confirms the images or the opposite. The fact is that the resemblance is remarkable, the two strands of history are too similar to get caught up in doubtsso much so that there isn’t much new to say compared to the photos seen and commented on in recent days.

The seller, such nikoskom-94, says in the description that the prototype does not start, it only enters fastboot mode. Not insignificant information to formulate a hypothesis on the provenance of the Pixel 7awhich may have been misplaced by a Google man and then remotely blocked by the company. “The device is in excellent cosmetic condition, maybe someone knows how to revive him”, writes the seller, pointing out that the SIM tray is missing.

A problem that hasn’t prevented those who anticipate the idea of ​​having a more unique than rare product on their desk from going beyond 2,500 dollars, and there’s still time to finish over 3,000 between now and Saturday. Pixel 7a will likely be official at Google I/O in May, when the Pixel Fold could also be seen. If you want to make an offer find the link to the auction in SOURCE.

– WHAT WE KNOW

display : 6.1-inch 90Hz OLED

: 6.1-inch 90Hz OLED chip : Google Tensor G2

: Google Tensor G2 memories : 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of storage

: 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of storage rear cameras: Main: 64MP Sony IMX787 ultra wide angle: 13 MP Sony IMX712.

