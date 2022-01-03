Pixel 7 with camera under the display: this is how it could be

A necessary clarification: as always, when it comes to patents, there is no certainty that what is reported will then translate into something concrete. And the publication 20210391391 “Display configuration for mobile computing devices” no less: the technology described here could only represent an ongoing study, or perhaps a solution not yet ready and destined to be implemented only later, perhaps in the next few years.

The fact is that Google is working on a mobile device(in the opening a render made by LetsGoDigital). This is certainly not something really innovative – see Galaxy Z Fold 3, just to give an example – but it is the first timethat the technology is approached in this way to a product made by Big G. In practice, the document explains how it is necessary to obtain a larger screen area without increasing the size of the device: the solution – or at least one of the solutions –

Here the camera seems to be definitely positioned below the display, with a portion of the panel made in such a way as to allow external light to reach the sensor. OR the sensors, as the documentation lists several solutions, including the hidden brightness sensor in the upper left corner. Always hidden – but here there would be no novelty effect – is the fingerprint sensor, which is already integrated under the display on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

The main signature of the patent is that of Sangmoo Choi, an engineer at Google’s court with an important background at Samsung. He is responsible for the know-how currently in possession of Mountain View regarding this type of display solutions. So should we expect something similar to what’s on the Z Fold 3? On the foldout, however, the camera can be seen, but perhaps its new generation could succeed in the intent of being even more hidden.