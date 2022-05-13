Pixel 7, Watch and tablet: Google teases us with the upcoming news

At Google I / O 2022 we are getting to know all the Announcements that the Mountain View company is preparing to put on the market this year: not only software, with Android 13 protagonist, but also a lot of hardware, from Pixel 6a up to Pixel Buds Pro with active noise cancellation. Smartphones and earphones are real meaning they already have a near debut date – July 2022 – and a price – respectively from $ 449 and $ 199 -, but at the event dedicated to developers, the protagonists are also products that are not yet completely real, but that are preparing to arrive on the market soon.

And this is not a small thing, because Google has a real portfolio of devices ready to make its debut, convinced that to make the software perform at its best you need dedicated hardware, that is, ad hoc created. This is a paradigm shift that dates back to the launch of Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, on which the Californian company focuses and strongly believes. The goal is also to grow on the device market, as demonstrated by the massive advertising campaign that anticipated the release of the top range 2021.

“We are focused on building hardware and software that work together to anticipate and react to your requests, so you don’t have to waste time tinkering with technology.“, explains Rick Osterloh, Google’s SVP Devices & Services. So here is the new range of devices coming soon, called to “work in the rear” in a non-intrusive and prompt way”to work not only better together, but together for you“.

PIXEL WATCH

Of the first smartwatch “created in and out of Google” We have been talking about since time immemorial, and lately the rumors about his imminent debut had gradually become more and more insistent. The rumors had, however, been right: at Google I / O 2022, they said, there will be only a taste of the wearable , but it will not really be announced. And so, in fact, it was. We must be satisfied, let’s say that we now have the certainty of its existence, and of the fact that it will soon be placed on the market.

We have already glimpsed design in the images of these days: the round shape domed sets it apart from the competition, it has one tactile crown, customizable straps and is made from recycled stainless steel. With this product you will live the Wear OS experience enriched by Fitbit fitness tools.

The arrival on the market is scheduled for this fall.

PIXEL 7

There’s also room for Pixel 7 at I / O 2022! And the anticipation of the new range takes place even before the pre-announcement that Google made in 2021 of the Pixel 6 range. If August seemed early to you, let alone May! What is certain is that in this way the company manages to keep rumors at bay, being itself a source of leaks and teasers.

Here it is, therefore, Pixel 7. Under the body we will find the second generation of Google Tensor, which has already been talked about for some time. Unfortunately, the information provided by Moutain View stops there, for the rest we have to rely on rumors (and there will certainly be some in the coming weeks too) and to the image that the company has shared on the network: you can in fact observe both Pixel 7 and its Pro variant, recognizable by the presence of an additional camera compared to the “base” model (3 on the 7 Pro, 2 on the 7).

This year there will be few variations in design, just a few refinements: for example, the placement of the third camera of the Pro, separate from the other two, stands out immediately. There will then be other colors, which will probably follow those seen for the Pixel Buds Pro earphones.

Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will arrive on next fall on the first markets.

DULCIS IN FUNDO: A TABLET!

In a true ecosystem of products, a Tablet: after all, Google had said it, the sales of this type of devices will soon exceed those of laptops. So what better opportunity than that of Google I / O 2022 to announce not so much its debut as its existence?

The Android tablet will be based on the Tensor processor unfortunately, however, Google did not unbutton itself too much and made an appointment “here in 2023“for more details. You have to be patient. Speaking of patience Google says these devices (or perhaps a part) will be on display at the second Store opening this summer in Brooklyn, New York.