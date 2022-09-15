Pixel 7, the advertising campaign cracks: in Japan the chips on the chips

- Advertisement -

From chip to the step is short and savory. It’s Original Chips of Google, potatoes in bags – or chips – returning for the second year in a row to keep the attention alive on the next generation of chips designed in Mountain View, namely the Tensor G2, and who will use it first, that is the Pixel 7 line. A tasty combination, Google suggests between the lines.

And it is tasty right from the start Japan, among the countries that together with the United States give the greatest commercial satisfactions to Google and therefore the recipient of the particular . Unfortunately we do not have a price list or a technical sheet of the Google Original Chips, we can only imagine the yield on the palate of tastes Snow Cheese, Hazel Onion, Salty Lemon And Obsidian Pepper that pay homage to the colors of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Google is running its "Original Chips" promotion in Japan again, this time with a new set of flavors in anticipation of the Pixel 7 and its Tensor G2 chip:

I WANT THESE https://t.co/yTHZgeUQ6S pic.twitter.com/nWaiMS31bu

– Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 13, 2022

Moreover Snow, Hazel, Salty And Obsidian are the names chosen for the colors of the next generation of smartphones that we will see during the event from which Pixel Watch will also come out, that is the first smartwatch of the company, already scheduled for Thursday 6 October. Undoubtedly a nice and at the same time original initiative to promote upcoming products, however perfectly compatible with the nature of Google that a “serious” company, unable to fool itself, certainly never was.

The same initiative was launched last year, also in Japan, to promote the first generation Tensor chips and seems to have met with more than moderate success. Now Google tries again, and there are several stars and stripes users who have entrusted Twitter with the regret for not being able to get their hands on one of the Original Chips packages. We Italians included, right?