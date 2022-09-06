Pixel 7 Pro, videos and live photos from Google’s top range

- Advertisement -

google-on-a-tensor-chip-which-doesnt-look-like-the- -7s/">Pixel 7 will be announced this fall, pre-orders are rumored to start on October 6 and sales the following week. It is a smartphone that we already know quite well, at least from an aesthetic point of view, first of all thanks to Google who anticipated the design in May, without forgetting all the other occasions in which we enjoyed the device in live images, renderings and comparisons with the previous series. Now a new one unboxing video published by a Bengali shop allows us to observe the Pro variant.

The clip is short – you can find it in the link in SOURCE – but enough to allow us to get an idea of ​​what Google’s top will look like. The you find in this article were extracted from the video, from here we see the glossy rear shell (black) with the contrasting horizontal band (silver) that houses the three cameras and the LED flash. On the front side, the display is interrupted only by the central hole that houses the selfie cam, while the edges appear decidedly contained on all four sides.

- Advertisement -

Unbox Theraphy had compared the 7 Pro to the current model, revealing some (small) differences in size and weight. Pixel 7 Pro should in fact be just wider, thinner and “heavier” (1 gram …). In short, from this point of view the two models seem to be definitely similar. You can also see it in the video smartphone turned on, but everything is limited to the home screen with the big Google G and the language setting menu. Also to be observed G on the back demonstrating that it should be an already final version of the product.