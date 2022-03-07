Pixel 7 Pro: This is what Google’s next flagship will look like

Last week, several renders of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro surfaced, according to information OnLeaks managed to gather.

Now, Technizo Concept has created a series of images based on these leaks that allow us to anticipate what the new Pixel 7 will be like.

The Pixel 7 Pro will bear many similarities to its predecessor in terms of design, with the characteristic two-tone casing with the triple camera positioned horizontally in the middle.

The top model is expected to be equipped with a 6.7″ or 6.8″ curved OLED screen. Presumably, the QHD+ screen resolution will remain, as will the 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Thanks to the curved screen on the sides and the punch-hole front camera in the center, the phone looks elegant. The fingerprint sensor is placed below the screen.

The OLED panel of the Pixel 7 Pro will be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This also applies to the back of the glass. It is also expected that the new model will be IP68 certified, which means that it will be resistant to dust and water.

The device has no buttons on the left, but there is the compartment for the SIM card. The power button is located on the right side, with the volume keys directly below. The bottom has room for the USB Type-C port, as well as a speaker and microphone.

With the Google Pixel 6 series, the company opted for a completely new camera design. The camera system in a square module was replaced by a horizontal strip in which three cameras have been incorporated.

In addition to a 50MP main camera, there’s a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera and a 48MP telephoto camera with periscope zoom that enables 4x optical zoom and 20x digital zoom.

The black strip of the camera protrudes from the case, so there’s enough room for a high-quality zoom camera. The extent to which the Pixel 7 Pro’s camera system will be upgraded is still unknown.

With the Pixel 6 series, Google has started using its own Tensor chip, optimized for machine learning, artificial intelligence, and speech recognition features. This new processor with integrated 5G modem offers good performance.

The Pixel 7 series will be powered by the second generation Tensor, which is undoubtedly even better and faster than its predecessor.

They may rejoin 12GB RAM. Also, there will most likely be a memory option again. 128 and 256 GB storage, no possibility of microSD memory.

Of course, the Pixel 7 Pro is not only equipped with a new processor, but also with new software. Android 13 is now in the works, and if all goes according to plan, the first Android 13 beta will appear in April, followed by the final version in October.

Information on battery capacity and charging options is not yet available. The current Pro model is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery which provides a long battery life. Charging is quite slow, as the device offers support for “only” 23W fast charging.

In practice, this means that an empty battery can be fully recharged in 110 minutes. Hopefully this speeds up with the 7 Pro.



