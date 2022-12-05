Pixel 7 Pro in the hands of JerryRigEverything: some problems for the top of the range

- Advertisement -

Google Pixel 7 Pro has been on the market for several weeks now (you can find out in our review), but it is only in the last hours that the new top of the range of Mountain View has ended up on the workbench of the well-known YouTube channel JerryRigEverything, to undergo the usual resistance test.

This time the youtuber Zack Nelson wanted to change the script a bit compared to the usual tests also going to focus on some of the software innovations introduced by the smartphone, in particular those concerning accessibility for people with vision problems, then the endurance test video was also enriched with some tests of these features that distinguish the Pixel 7 Pro from the rest of the Android smartphones on the market.

On the other hand, as evidenced by the youtuber himself, Google’s focus was primarily on software over hardware, which is why it was given more space even in a video usually focusing on the physical capabilities of the device. But by the way, how does the Pixel 7 Pro fare in the usual endurance test? Not very well actually, especially on two very specific aspects.

- Advertisement -

The first concerns the choice of Google to adopt a metal module for the viewer that contains the rear cameras, which appears to be extremely susceptible to scratches and abrasions. This means that most likely this smartphone will not age very well from an aesthetic point of view, especially if you do not use some protection (cover or skin) that can reduce the effect of scratches that will inevitably accumulate.

The second problem is instead more related to the structure of the smartphone, which he does not come out particularly triumphant from the bending test. As can be seen in the video – and also in the opening image – the Pixel 7 Pro appears to feature one structural weakness right in the vicinity of the photographic module, which causes an irreversible alteration of the shape of the smartphone. There is no critical failure as in other channel tested cases where the device has snapped in two, but we are very close to breaking point.

In short, it seems that the Pixel 7 Pro is not the most solid smartphone ever made by Google and its direct predecessor could do much better in this respect. For all other test details, including front glass resistance and heat resistance, we invite you to take a look at the full video.

- Advertisement -

VIDEO

Google Pixel 7 Pro – Unlocked 5G Android Smartphone with Telephoto, Wide Angle and 24 Hour Battery – 128GB, Obsidian Black

Amazon

899 € See offer

- Advertisement -

Google Pixel 7 Pro – Unlocked 5G Android Smartphone with Telephoto Lens, Wide Angle and 24 Hour Battery – 128GB, Gray Green

Amazon

899 € See offer

Google Pixel 7 Pro – Unlocked 5G Android Smartphone with Telephoto, Wide Angle and 24 Hour Battery – 128GB, Frost White

Amazon

899 € View Offer Google Pixel 7 Pro is available online from eBay at 873 euros. To see the other 7 offers click here. (update of 01 November 2022, at 20:30)