Pixel 7 Pro, Google’s future top range seen up close thanks to a series of renderings

Yes, it’s strange: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro arrived in Italy very recently, and new rumors about Pixel 6a were leaked during the day. Yet for a few weeks it has been already started talking about the upcoming Google flagshipsor Pixel 7 And Pixel 7 Pro. Which apparently, in terms of design, according to the first rumors should not differ much from the current generation, which on the other hand has a unique and convincing design that makes no sense to overturn after just one year.

A PEEK INTO THE FUTURE: HERE IS PIXEL 7 PRO

And today we can look into the future thanks to a series of high resolution render made by designer Pavez Khan for LetsGoDigital. These are not fictional works, or rather not entirely: although there is nothing confirmed, in fact, the renders were made starting from the very precise indications provided a few days ago by the well-known leaker OnLeaks. And therefore we should be faced with a rather faithful representation of the appearance that Pixel 7 Pro will have.

On a technical level, we know that the Pixel 7 Pro should be equipped with a 6.7 or 6.8 inch OLED panel (probably Quad HD +) with refresh rate at 120Hz and keep the curve on the sides. There is also no news for the front camera, which will not go under the screen as ventilated by the very first hypotheses but will remain enclosed in a hole in the display, and for the fingerprint sensor that will be placed under the screen (and we hope that this round does not give problems, unlike what we saw on Pixel 6). And obviously under the body there will be the evolution of the Tensor proprietary SoC introduced with Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

A MORE ENHANCING BAND

There more visible difference in aesthetic terms apparently will affect what is the most characteristic detail of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro design, namely the large black horizontal band which encloses the cameras and divides the back of the devices into two chromatically contrasting parts.

On Pixel 7 Pro the “fascia” should join the screen, thus completely embracing the frame. Compared to the predecessor, the three sensors of the rear camera will not be “absorbed” by the black of the band, but made more evident by grouping two into one. pill-shaped element, and leaving the third block. Obviously, it is worth reiterating: at the moment there is nothing official. And yet we know well that the Pixels are not new to important leaks very far in advance: it seems that once again things have gone as usual.