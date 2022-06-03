Pixel 7 Pro also ends up on sale online: one user has been using it for 3 weeks

It seems that Google actually have some problems managing his latest prototypes, since the Pixel 7 ended up on eBay is not an isolated case. A few days after the sighting, in fact, another user declared that he was in possession of a Pixel 7 Pro purchased in the Facebook Marketplace and had used it for 3 weeks, completely unaware of having the next top in his hands. Google’s range and not the Pixel 6 Pro described in the announcement.

ANOTHER PROTOTYPE ON THE RUN FROM GOOGLE

The user in question – AMC20_ – has published his short story on Reddit accompanied by some photos of the smartphone, in order to give credibility to his story and prove the authenticity of his words. From what emerged, AMC20_ bought the Pixel 7 Pro from another Facebook user and used it without any problem for almost a month when at some point the smartphone started exhibiting strange behavior.

The reason for this concerns the fact that Google actually realized that one of its prototypes was in use by an unauthorized user, which is why it proceeded – perhaps too late – to format and lock it remotely making it impossible to use it again.

The two images allow to confirm the authenticity of the leak and also add some details about the characteristics of the model sold. Specifically it is a Pixel 7 Pro with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory identified by the code name Cheetah and equipped with modem Samsung Exynos 5300 (indicated by the abbreviation g5300g under the heading Baseband).

This is further confirmation of the fact that the South Korean house is involved in the development of the SoC Tensor 2 – not that there were many doubts about it – but unfortunately this is the only information we have about the chip, since now the smartphone has been blocked remotely by Google and therefore it is no longer possible to obtain useful details regarding the configuration of the new SoC of the Mountain View house.

The presence of Pixel 7 and 7 Pro prototypes on Facebook Marketplace was also confirmed by Brandon Lee of This Is Tech Todayhighlighting how the Meta market has become a good one ground of exchange for these prototypes obtained in an unclear way. Recall that, although already announced, the two smartphones will only be officially presented this fall.