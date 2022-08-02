Pixel 7: pre-orders on October 6th, sale on 13th. These are the dates to mark on the calendar?

- Advertisement -

Pixel 7 and its Pro variant I’m coming. We know, both smartphones have already been “announced” even if all the secrets have not yet been revealed, nor is the date of their debut on international markets known. And so from the official nature of the information provided directly by Google some time ago we must move on to the indiscretions which however – given the source – could be quite reliable.

“Enough”, yes, because we talk about Jon Prosser, which has not always been punctual in its rumors but which in the field Google Pixel seems particularly knowledgeable. Well, the leaker would have collected data from “very authoritative sources” that the next generation of Pixel will be available on pre-order starting 6 (with presentation on the same day, it is assumed), while the actual launch on the market will take place a week later, the October 13.

Recall that the previous Pixel 6 and 6 Pro models were announced on October 19th of last year, both of which are in pre-order right away.

Meanwhile, an unprecedented detail emerges so far escaped rumors: the new Pixels may be equipped with Hall effect technology for the detection of magnetic fields, at least according to the information extracted from the debug code. In practice, there would be a sensor capable of detect the opening and closing of a cover by magnet, turning the display on or off accordingly. Even the Pixel 6a (review) could be equipped with it, but it would not have been activated by Google yet: this is what emerges from the drivers in the device software.

After all, it shouldn’t surprise that much: many smartphones now integrate this sensor to facilitate use with a flip cover.