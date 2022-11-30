pixel 7, new ringtones are also expected on previous generations

- Advertisement -

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are official since yesterday also in Italy. Among the various hardware innovations there are also some software, and like the new wallpapers we talked about previously also the warning tones, including ringtones and notifications and alarms, made for new products will arrive on previous generations with version 3.0 of the app Sounds.

The new collection is called Natural Elements, in a continuity of approach with that adopted with the backgrounds, which are also centered on nature. Google shifts from the past with tones inspired by nature instead of electronics like the previous ones Retro Riffs. Indicative examples can be Garden Breezea ringer that emulates the sound of a doorbell on a windy day, or Night Songwhich resumes the chirping of crickets in the evening.

In total it is about 36 new choices distributed equally between ringtones, notifications and alarms, which as mentioned arrive not only on the Pixel 7 but also on all the others (in all probability from Pixel 4 onwards) simply by updating the app Sounds present on the Play Store.

Find the link below, but know that it is not possible to install it on any Android smartphone but only on Pixels and that it may take some time before you see version 3.0, the one with the new ringtones: the colleagues of 9to5google.com they managed to get it on a Pixel 6 Pro, but for a larger rollout that also involves previous generations it could take days.

Sounds | Android – Pixel exclusive | Google Play Store, Free

(updated October 07, 2022, 03:40 am)