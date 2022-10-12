Pixel 7: New Google phones with Face Unlock and better chip

With the Pixel 7, Google relies on matte aluminum, good cameras and an improved Tensor chip. However, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will not be more expensive than their predecessors.

Google presented the seventh generation of its Pixel smartphones at the “Made by Google” event in New York. With the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google stays true to the design introduced on the Pixel 6 with its horizontal camera bridge. What is new, however, is that the bridge no longer appears as a black glass bar, but is made of aluminum like the rest of the Pixel 7 housing. This gives the new models a classier look. According to Google, the aluminum is completely recycled material.

The 7th pixel generation is also available in two variants: The “small” model has a 6.3-inch OLED with a resolution of 1080 × 2400 pixels. The Pro model comes with slightly better equipment and a 6.7-inch OLED (1440 × 3120 pixels). The Pixel 7’s OLEDs are said to offer a 25 percent higher peak brightness, reaching 1400 cd/m2 for a short time. The Pixel 7’s display runs at a maximum refresh rate of 90 Hz for smooth scrolling and a smooth moving image display. The 6.7-inch OLED of the Pixel 7 Pro not only supports fixed refresh rates of 60 and 90 Hz, but also adjusts its frequency dynamically a range of 10 to 120 frames per second, which means that the display should be very smooth without a significant additional consumption putting an excessive strain on the battery.

Inner values

Both models use the second generation of the Tensor SoC developed together with Samsung. Compared to its predecessor, the Tensor 2 is said to be characterized by a higher speed and lower power consumption at the same time. Google puts the battery capacity of the small model at 4,355 mAh, and 5,000 mAh for the large model.

In the entry-level variant, the Pixel 7 has a storage capacity of 128 GB. Since the memory of Google phones cannot traditionally be expanded using SD cards, Google is also launching a 256 GB version of the phone. The main memory is always 8 GB. The larger Pixel 7 Pro also starts with 128 GB, but always comes with 12 GB of RAM

Camera Differences

In addition to the display size, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro also differ in the cameras: Like its predecessor, the small model has a main camera with a 50-megapixel sensor that takes photos with 12 MP. She is supported by a 12 MP ultra wide-angle camera. The third 48 MP camera with a telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom is exclusive to the Pro model. With its macro focus, it should be possible to take HDR+ photos from a distance of up to three centimeters.

While the figures from the data sheet only suggest moderate changes compared to the sixth generation of pixels, Google promises further improvements on the software side. Among other things, Google promises a super zoom of up to 30x for the Pixel 7 Pro, which automatically interpolates particularly sharp photos from individual images from all three cameras. In addition, according to Google, it has reduced the exposure time for night mode by half. There is another improvement with the sharpener: Previous pixel phones were able to use machine learning to sharpen the faces of shaky photos afterwards. With the Pixel 7, the AI ​​tries to sharpen the entire image.

What should please many users: The Pixel 7 finally has a face unlock function in addition to the fingerprint sensor in the display. It remains exciting to see whether Google will also offer Face Unlock for older Pixel generations at a later date via a feature drop.

The Pixel 7 can be pre-ordered from 650 euros. The Pixel 7 Pro has a starting price of 900 euros. The new Pixels will go on sale on October 13th. If you order the Pixel 7 by October 17th, you will get the Pixel Buds Pro or a discount of 219 euros on the Pixel Watch. With the 7 Pro you get the Buds or the Watch for free.