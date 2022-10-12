Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech NewsMobilePixel 7 helps visually impaired people take perfect selfies

Pixel 7 helps visually impaired people take perfect selfies

Tech NewsMobile

Published on

By Abraham
encuadre asistido.jpg
encuadre asistido.jpg
- Advertisement -

Taking photos is very easy with smartphones these days, but some visually impaired people find it difficult to take simple photos and selfies.

With the Pixel 7 series, Google introduces a new feature called Assisted Framing a novelty in terms of accessibility to facilitate taking selfies, without having to depend on other people.

Assisted Framing helps people with low vision take better selfies. Through audio and vibration technology, it makes the face perfectly framed.

- Advertisement -

At the Made by Google event, the company showcased a blind person’s experience using the new feature, which offers audio-visual cues that help take better selfies. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro give voice instructions and haptic feedback on how to frame the shot perfectly.

Simple instructions like “move phone up/down/left/right” are used to help the user. Based on images shared by Google face detection also appears to play a crucial role in making guided framing work.

Assisted Framing can be a godsend for the visually impaired. At the moment, this seems limited to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, at least for now.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Social Networks

The market still does not believe the agreement between Twitter and Musk

Twitter still does not convince the market. For the third consecutive day, the shares...
Mobile

This is how the new Super Res Zoom 30x of the Pixel 7 Pro captures photos [Galería]

The Super Res Zoom it is one of the main improvements offered by the...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.