Pixel 7 helps visually impaired people take perfect selfies

- Advertisement -

Taking photos is very easy with smartphones these days, but some visually impaired people find it difficult to take simple photos and selfies.

With the Pixel 7 series, Google introduces a new feature called Assisted Framing a novelty in terms of accessibility to facilitate taking selfies, without having to depend on other people.

Assisted Framing helps people with low vision take better selfies. Through audio and vibration technology, it makes the face perfectly framed.

- Advertisement -

At the Made by Google event, the company showcased a blind person’s experience using the new feature, which offers audio-visual cues that help take better selfies. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro give voice instructions and haptic feedback on how to frame the shot perfectly.

Simple instructions like “move phone up/down/left/right” are used to help the user. Based on images shared by Google face detection also appears to play a crucial role in making guided framing work.

Assisted Framing can be a godsend for the visually impaired. At the moment, this seems limited to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, at least for now.