Pixel 7 and Pro variant already on the crest of rumors: clues about the 2nd generation Tensor

Pixel 6 has just arrived in Italy that there is already talk of its successor. You know, the market is in a hurry and never stops, and it’s time to collect the first information on Google’s top range for 2022. To tell the truth, Pixel 7 was talked about even last September, before the generation current was put on the market. On that occasion, the code name “Pipit” emerged, however later attributed to the Google Pixel Fold (Notepad). And then, at the beginning of the year, there was talk of the front camera and the fact that it could be integrated under the display. Deductions (hasty?) Resulting from the analysis of some patents filed by Google, which say everything and nothing about what we could find on the next Mountain View flagship.

And now it’s the processor’s turn which, unsurprisingly, should be there second generation of the Tensor GS101 that we find on the Pixel 6, 6 Pro and that we will probably also find on the 6a and on the Notepad. 9to5Google found confirmation on the presence of the code-named GS201 model Cloudripperwhich among other things will integrate a Samsung g5300b modem. To give an idea, the current Tensor has a g5123b modem, that is the Exynos 5123. Nothing official, God forbid, but putting two and two together makes one think that within the Pixel 7 series – and the second Tensor generation – there will be the Samsung Exynos 5300 modem.

Inside the Android 13 DP – HERE you will find all the news about it – references to Pixel 7 and its Pro variant have also been found. Once we have established that Pipit is not what we initially thought, let’s clarify:

Pipit: Pixel Notepad

Bluejay: Pixel 6a

Cheetah: Pixel 7

Panther: Pixel 7 Pro

The new generation of Pixel is expected for next autumn, but who knows that Google will not adopt the same strategy as last year, when already in August it showed the smartphones two months before the debut.

