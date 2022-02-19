Pixel 7 and 7 Pro: The first details are here

Today have met the first details of the Pixel 7 and 7 Proincluding device code names, the Tensor chip used, and your Samsung modem.

Last year, we heard that Google was working on the second generation Tensor processor (GS101) for the Pixel 6 series.

After the launch of the Android 13 Developer Preview, information has been found about what Google has prepared for 2022.

Apparently, the GS201 chip will feature an unknown Samsung modem with the model number “g5300b.” By comparison, the Pixel 6 includes a “g5123b” modem, which is the Exynos 5123 modem.

Based on this model number, it appears that the second generation Tensor chip will have the Exynos Modem 5300, details of which have not been announced.

In the code, reference is also made to the codenames “Cheetah” and “Panther”which are associated with the Pixel 7 and likely Pixel 7 Pro phones due out this fall.

At the moment, there are no more specs or details to share about the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, but we’ll keep an eye on it in the coming months.