Pixel 7 and 7 Pro receive compatibility with modified Paranoid Android UI

Google launched the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro models running the latest version of the company’s operating system, Android 13. This version brings improvements in operation, new privacy features and other news for users, such as expanding the Material You theme in more areas of the operating system. Until then, both devices were exclusively compatible with the native software, however, Paranoid Android announced this Tuesday (22) the inclusion of cell phones in the support list of the modified ROM based on Android Open Source Project (AOSP) through the compilation “Topaz”, released in beta.

In addition to these devices, some other Google phones also received Paranoid Android Topaz Beta 1 based on Android 13 recently, such as the last generation of the Pixel line (6 and 6 Pro) with the package being made available to users via notification Over The Air (OTA) and the official website. - Advertisement - As the developer reinforces, models and other manufacturers have also been added to the Topaz compatibility list in recent weeks, such as the Redmi K30, K30 Pro, K30 Pro Zoom Edition and Nothing Phone 1, the smartphone that launched Android Topaz in October.

Apparently, for now there are no reports of bugs after upgrading to the custom ROM, so those interested can safely upgrade.

Comparative

Would you buy a Pixel 7 if it was available in Europe? Tell us, comment!