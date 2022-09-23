Pixel 7 and 7 Pro: pre-orders will start immediately

- Advertisement -

There are only a few weeks left until the presentation of the new 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, expected for next 6 October during the Made by Google event. Despite this, the 2022 top of the Mountain View range are continuing to be the protagonists of rumors and leaks e the latest information reported today comes directly from Google itself which has revealed precisely the date on which the pre-.

In the course of yesterday, in fact, Google published a new spot dedicated to the not yet presented Pixel 7 Pro, in which he shows the first reactions from some users – according to him – owners of previous generations of Pixel smartphones. We are not particularly interested in analyzing the amazement at some of the now obvious features of the Pixel 7 (but on the other hand, the commercial must try to create hype, despite Google has been showing the phones for months), but it is more curious to take a look at one of the final frames of the movie, in which it comes pre-orders opening date confirmed.

The indication on pre-orders is clearly visible in the official video

This falls exactly on the day of the presentation, therefore the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will be available for pre-orders ing October 6, in markets yet to be specified. The video also reminds us that during the event there will be space to show the new Pixel Watch, a real novelty within the Google lineup. For years, in fact, we have been waiting for the launch of a wearable by the Mountain View house and now we are finally here. Below you will find the spot in question: