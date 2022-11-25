Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, it will be a record launch. But Apple and Samsung are still a long way off

- Advertisement -

The Pixel event is underway, we are following it live to find out all the details of the new generation of smartphones and Watch, the first smart watch branded Google. There is curiosity among users, of course, but attention is also high on the markets: analysts are busy working out the first sales estimates, and apparently that of Pixel 7 will be a record throw for the Mountain View home.

After all, Google had said it: with Pixel 6 and 6 Pro let’s change our strategy, the intention is to enter into direct competition with the big names also in the hardware field. And so it was for the 2021 generation, and even more so for this year’s. According to preliminary information, the launch of Pixel 7 and 7 Pro it will be the biggest ever for the company.



8 MILLION PIXELS 7

Nikkei Asia reports that Google would have requested over 8 million Pixel 7 and 7 Prothe goal would be to double sales in 2023 compared to 2022. And next year an inexpensive Pixel – 7a is also expected? – for which 4 million units are planned to be placed on the market.

In short, these are decidedly optimistic forecasts that however, they clash with the current trend of the smartphone market which in the second quarter contracted by 9 percentage points. The numbers, however, seem to be on Google’s side, with the shipments increased by 130% (6.2 million units in total) between the second half of 2021 and the first of 2022 and the fifth position acquired on the US domestic market in which it even grew by 345% to reach a share of 2.6%.

What is certain is that the numbers of the big brands are still unattainable: to give an example, in the first quarter of 2022 alone Samsung had shipped 73.6 million smartphones, Apple 56.5 and Xiaomi 39.9. “They are starting to grow“explains Wayne Lam of CCS Insight,”but they are still very, very small“.