Pixel 7 and 7 Pro: Face recognition cannot be used for payments

The new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are preparing to bring back the unlock via Facial recognition on Pixel series smartphones, but it seems the function is very limited regarding the number of use scenarios in which it can be exploited.

Facial recognition on Pixel 7 is based on the intelligent use of the new front camera, which is now able to offer a more advanced system that – combined with the software algorithms developed by Google – allows access to a 2D face scan quite safebut not enough to be used in particularly sensitive areas.

2D FACE RECOGNITION: THE LIMITS IMPOSED BY GOOGLE

For example, according to what we learn from Android Police colleagues who have had direct confirmation from Google, face recognition cannot be used to approve payments, to log in to banking apps or to enter data from your Google account in applications that require it.

For all these tasks where a additional level of security that 2D face recognition cannot guarantee, which is why the Pixel 7s require the fingerprint sensor (or the unlock code) to authenticate these operations.

In short, face recognition will be used exclusively to unlock the smartphone and again Google will issue warnings regarding its reduced security and the fact that it may not work if the face is partially covered or if the environment is poorly lit. It is therefore a partial implementation that reminds us how the use of advanced hardware is necessary to be able to secure the use of the face as a method of biometric authentication.

A CURIOUS CHOICE

In the past we have seen several times of cases where a simple photo was enough to bypass the systemwhich is almost completely impossible (obviously no system is infallible) when the face is scanned in 3D, thus introducing additional levels of security.

In light of this, it seems that the implementation made by Google only serves to respond to the continuous requests made by users all over the world, who have long wanted the possibility of unlocking their Pixel with the face. Curious, however, that Google has chosen to compromise and propose a system that she herself does not consider so safeconsidering the damage that can be done just by accessing another person’s unlocked smartphone.

In fact, as never before, these are extremely personal devices that should be protected in the best possible way; perhaps the choice of activating facial recognition will not be the most suitable for all those who are particularly attentive to the issue of privacy.

