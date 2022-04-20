Pixel 6a less “scenographic” than the brothers: Motion absent mode | Rumor

Among the “goodies” introduced by Google on the Pixel 6 is the Motion mode, the result of the aptitudes of the Tensor chip that Google itself has developed at home with an eye to artificial intelligence and machine learning: the smartphone acquires many images of the subject in a few moments and crosses them to obtain information on the composition of the scene. And then AI and machine learning do the rest giving the user the possibility to blur the background to obtain a scenographic effect.

You can see it in action from the images below, distributed by Google itself. However, according to rumors, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Tensor chip will also end up on Pixel 6a, on the latter the Motion mode should be absent. Being a (more) economical product, it is normal that compared to the more gifted brothers some functions are missing. One of these, according to the latest rumors, will be the Motion mode.

The indiscretion arises from the analysis of the code that governs it, in particular from the part that controls the display of the Pixel Tips, the advice that the smartphone submits to the user to use the functionality at its best. Here, the advice would be disabled for bluejay, that is, as we discovered weeks ago, the name by which Pixel 6a would be known internally. The lack of hints for Motion is a clue that the mode should be excluded from the Pixel 6a.

The indiscretion is credible for at least two reasons: the first is that some element of differentiation between the “premium” Pixel 6 and the cheap Pixel 6a could not be there, the second brings up the cameras of the latter which it is said will be those used on the predecessors, therefore of the “old” generation sensors and not the more advanced ones included on the latest top of the Google range.

Speaking of technical specifications, here are those expected on Pixel 6a in the light of the most recent rumors.

PIXEL 6A, EXPECTED SPECIFICATIONS