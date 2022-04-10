Pixel 6a is seen by Geekbench confirming its powerful processor and RAM

Next May it is expected that Google launch for sale the more than filtered Pixel 6athe cheapest version of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro that since November of last year we have not stopped receiving leaks.

During all these months most of its characteristics have been leaked, and now thanks to Geekbench it would be confirmed what processor and RAM I would use the new Pixel 6athus confirming the rumours.

The Pixel 6a gets amazing results

Months ago it was rumored that the Pixel 6a would have the same processor inside as its older brothers the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, the Google Tensor processor, a feature that has now been allegedly confirmed by Geekbenchsince they have appeared Benchmark results of a Pixel 6a.

In the benchmark results we see how the Pixel 6a outperforms the Pixel 6, achieving scores of 1050 and 2833 in a single core and multicore, although the difference is minimal, which could be due to the fact that when the Pixel 6a was tested gave at that time a better result for the apps installed or in the background.

*Geekbench** does not show the name of the processor, but it does show that it is a ARMv8 1.80GHz8 Cores**, the same as the Pixel 6, with which it would be the google tensor. We also see that the Pixel 6a would carry 6GB RAM compared to the 8 GB of the Pixel 6 or 12 GB of the Pixel 6 Pro.

The Pixel 6a would arrive in May

According to the latest leaks, the Pixel 6a would be officially announced next May during Google I/O 2022 along with the Pixel Watch. The price of the Pixel 6a is a mystery but it should cost less than the $599 or €649 that the Pixel 6 costs. Last week a picture of its box was leaked, so it seems that stores and shops are already preparing for the launch of the new Google mobile.

Via | Android Central