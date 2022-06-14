Pixel 6a in a new hands-on video: design and comparison with 6 Pro

Pixel 6a has no more secrets: Google officially presented it in May on the occasion of the I / O 2022 event dedicated to developers, and after a month we have already had the opportunity to see it in a first and in a second unboxing (find the links to to follow). As they say, there’s no two without threeand here comes a third hands-on video from Malaysia that allows us not only to get to know the smartphone even more in detail, but also to compare it with the current top range Pixel 6 Pro – obviously waiting for the new generation 7 and 7 Pro.

PIXEL 6A HANDS-ON

They are 10 minutes and 57 seconds of a full-bodied anticipation that focuses on the sales package and, above all, on the device. Interesting, as anticipated, to see it next to Pixel 6 Pro: from here you can see it better the height of the horizontal bar which houses the two 12MP cameras (main and ultra wide angle), as well as its thickness. Compared to the top range, both are more contained.

The last screen shown in the gallery you find above is related to the release system: the in-display sensor is all new, says Google, different from what we find on the Pixel 6 series that has created some headaches, at least until the release of the update last November. We clearly do not know if the software mounted on this Pixel 6a unit is definitive or not, so it is better not to rely too much on images to make judgments that would be hasty.

PIXEL 6A – SUMMARY OF CHARACTERISTICS