pixel 6a: google's commitment to the mid range is now official

Little by little, all the secrets of the Google I/O 2022. And, among the novelties that the Mountain view-based giant has presented, we have a new Google phone. And the Pixel 6a It arrives with one goal: to become one of the great references in the mid-range.

We are talking about a model that bets on a traditional design and more than enough features for any user. Without a doubt, a device that will shine especially in its photographic section, thanks to that exquisite software processing work that the manufacturer has accustomed us to.

Design and features of the Google Pixel 6a

For starters, the Mountain View-based company hasn’t changed the aesthetics of its Pixel phone lineup, so the latest member maintains those signature lines.

enlarge photo Pixel 6a Google

Regarding the screen of the Pixel 6a, to say that this model happens to have a 6.1-inch AMOLED-panel, a little smaller than the 6.34-inch panel of its predecessor, in addition to a refresh rate of 60 Hz. A point against it, but in some section they would have to cut to adjust the price. Although the fact that it hides a fingerprint reader under the screen is a value to consider.

When lifting the hood of the Pixel 6a, we will find a self-made silicon heart. In this way, the American manufacturer has returned to bet on its own Google Tensor Processor that they are giving him such good results, and that he arrives accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage so you can enjoy the best experience.

The photographic section of the Google Pixel 6a will be formed by a system of 12.2 megapixel dual lens for the rear and a 12 megapixel wide angle for the front. Note that the camera will include different modes, such as Real Tone, Face Unblur or Magic Eraser. In the case of Magic Eraser, it is a kind of Photoshop to remove elements from any image with surprising results.

Highlight that Google has guaranteed 5 years of updatesso the phone will be working at full capacity for five years, something that no other manufacturer offers.

enlarge photo Pixel 6a cameras Google

Regarding the autonomy of the Google Pixel 6a, its 4,306mAh battery are enough to support the weight of the hardware of this device, which will also have a fast charge of

Refering to Google Pixel 6a launch date and price, The company has announced that its new phone will be available in the market at a price of $449 from July 21. At the moment, we do not know if it will leave the American market.

