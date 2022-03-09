Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch, as not mentioned: Google could postpone the launch

Time to Pixel Watch And Pixel 6a seemed close, with the appearance of the two products in the database of a US operator and the official presentation expected for the Google I / 0 2022, which will take place on May 26th. But the hands of waiting could be moved even further according to the latest rumors.

THE CHIP CRISIS STRIKES AGAIN

In fact, the well-known leaker Jon Prosser spoke on the subject by talking about the concrete possibility that the launch of Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch will be postponed by a few months, and precisely in July. The cause? Always the same: the chip shortage that has been afflicting the tech world for two years, with wide and inevitable repercussions on the smartphone market.

The semiconductor crisis shows no sign of ending, and continues to displace large producers who are periodically forced to revise their original plans. And it seems that, according to the information in Prosser’s possession, things are also going the same for Google, which on the other hand in the past had also been forced to postpone the arrival on the market of Pixel 4a and Pixel 5a.

At the moment, however, Prosser makes a distinction, separating the fate of the two products. As for the Pixel 6a, in fact, he understands that the postponement to July is practically a done thing. While the debut of the Pixel Watch currently would still be indicated for May 26, but the source with which it is contact also came the indication that probably the first Mountain View smartwatch is also destined to show up late.